Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

Greta Thunberg has informed Swedish officials that she is facing harsh treatment while in Israeli custody, following her detention and removal from a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, according to a report by the Guardian. The report mentions that the official who visited Thunberg in prison described her claims of inadequate conditions. She reported being held in a cell infested with bedbugs and suffering from dehydration due to insufficient food and water.

“The embassy has been able to meet with Greta,” the report states.“She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

Greta Thunberg Forced To Hold Flags, Photographed

The report, citing a correspondence, also notes reports from another detainee alleging that Thunberg was compelled to hold flags while photographs were taken. The specific identities of the flags remain unclear.

“Another detainee reportedly told another embassy that they had seen her [Thunberg] being forced to hold flags while pictures were taken. She wondered whether images of her had been distributed,” the Swedish ministry official added.

🚨Turkish journalist and Freedom Flotilla activist Ersin Çelik after returning to Turkey: “The Israelis tortured Greta Thunberg, dragged her on the ground, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. Greta is just a little girl.” pic.twitter.com/toA6MmvCyG — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) October 4, 2025

Greta Thunberg is Part of the Global Sumud Flotilla

Thunberg was among 437 activists, parliamentarians, and lawyers aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a coalition of more than 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid with the aim of breaching Israel’s 16-year maritime blockade of Gaza.

Israeli forces intercepted all vessels between Thursday and Friday, arresting every crew member. Most detainees are being held at Ketziot, also known as Ansar III, a high-security prison in the Negev desert, traditionally used to detain Palestinian security prisoners accused of militant or terrorist activity.

Concerns Over Rights Violations

The Italian legal team representing the flotilla stated that detainees were left “for hours without food or water – until late last night,” with the exception of “a packet of crisps handed to Greta and shown to the cameras.” Reports also included verbal and physical abuse.

During a visit to Ashdod port on Thursday night, Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was filmed labeling the activists “terrorists” while pointing at dozens of people seated on the ground.

“These are the terrorists of the flotilla,” Ben-Gvir said in Hebrew. His spokesperson later confirmed the video was filmed at Ashdod port.

