LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > World > Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg alleges harsh treatment in Israeli custody after being detained on a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza. Reports detail dehydration, bedbug infestations, and forced photo sessions. Humanitarian concerns grow over rights violations of Thunberg and fellow activists.

Greta Thunberg reports harsh Israeli detention, dehydration, bedbugs, and forced flag photos during Gaza aid flotilla arrest. Photo: X.
Greta Thunberg reports harsh Israeli detention, dehydration, bedbugs, and forced flag photos during Gaza aid flotilla arrest. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 4, 2025 23:49:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

Greta Thunberg has informed Swedish officials that she is facing harsh treatment while in Israeli custody, following her detention and removal from a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, according to a report by the Guardian. The report mentions that the official who visited Thunberg in prison described her claims of inadequate conditions. She reported being held in a cell infested with bedbugs and suffering from dehydration due to insufficient food and water.

“The embassy has been able to meet with Greta,” the report states.“She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

Greta Thunberg Forced To Hold Flags, Photographed

The report, citing a correspondence, also notes reports from another detainee alleging that Thunberg was compelled to hold flags while photographs were taken. The specific identities of the flags remain unclear.

“Another detainee reportedly told another embassy that they had seen her [Thunberg] being forced to hold flags while pictures were taken. She wondered whether images of her had been distributed,” the Swedish ministry official added.

Greta Thunberg is Part of the Global Sumud Flotilla

Thunberg was among 437 activists, parliamentarians, and lawyers aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a coalition of more than 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid with the aim of breaching Israel’s 16-year maritime blockade of Gaza.

Israeli forces intercepted all vessels between Thursday and Friday, arresting every crew member. Most detainees are being held at Ketziot, also known as Ansar III, a high-security prison in the Negev desert, traditionally used to detain Palestinian security prisoners accused of militant or terrorist activity.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal: What’s Accepted By Hamas And What’s Still Up In The Air

Concerns Over Rights Violations

The Italian legal team representing the flotilla stated that detainees were left “for hours without food or water – until late last night,” with the exception of “a packet of crisps handed to Greta and shown to the cameras.” Reports also included verbal and physical abuse.

During a visit to Ashdod port on Thursday night, Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was filmed labeling the activists “terrorists” while pointing at dozens of people seated on the ground.

“These are the terrorists of the flotilla,” Ben-Gvir said in Hebrew. His spokesperson later confirmed the video was filmed at Ashdod port.

Also Read: Gaza Protests Erupt Across Europe: Millions Flood Streets In Barcelona, Rome, Madrid Against Israel’s ‘Genocide’

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gazaGlobal Sumud FlotillaGreta Thunberghome-hero-pos-2israelWorld news

RELATED News

Mercury in daunting yet familiar hole down 1-0 to Aces
Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued
Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' presents pop phenomenon at the peak of her power
Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Who Stabbed The Former NFL Star? All About His Wife Perry Mattfeld, Family & Net Worth
Pornhub, World’s Most Visited Adult Site, Faces 50% Traffic Crash In This Country After Shocking New Rule
Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos
Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos
Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos
Greta Thunberg Tortured In Israeli Custody? Shocking Claims Of Bedbugs, Dehydration, And Forced Flag Photos

QUICK LINKS