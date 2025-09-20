H-1B Visa Update: No Need To Rush Back! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Panic, Big Clarifications From US Officials

H-1B Visa Update: Panic Not, But This is What is Really Going On

Calm down and take a deep breath, you do not need to panic and cancel your travel plans yet!

US President Donald Trump does have a new order, namely, Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers. It requires an addition of a $100,000 yearly charge, however, only to the companies submitting new H-1B visa applications — not to renewals or existing visa holders.

This of course created a certain commotion, particularly among Indian techies who constitute around 70 percent of all H-1B holders. Others even got off planes before take-off in fear that they will not be able to return to the US.

However, the good news is this: you do not have to hurry back by Sunday or pay anything with your own money.

A report by the Hindustan Times on media stated:

“The Indians on H-1B visa do not [need to] hurry back to America or pay 100k dollars to come back to the country.”

So, if you are on vacation or visiting home, relax! The charge is on the companies, not you, which are hiring new employees.

Still confused? Also, you should bear in mind that in case you have an H-1B that is approved or being renewed, you are safe.

Details Of The New H-1B Visa Fee

The $100,000 fee applies only to new H-1B petitions , not to renewals .

, not to . The previous H-1B fee structure: Standard fee: $215 Additional charges: $750 or more depending on company size and job role In some cases, the total cost could exceed $5,000



Corporate Notices And The Deadline Of Sept 21: What You Need To Know

Major tech firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and JP Morgan did not wait long to react after the new announcement of H-1B visa by President Trump. They even issued emergency messages to H-1B and H-4 visa holders to remain in the US and ordered those outside the country to come back by September 21, 12:01 am EDT.

The internal memo in Microsoft went further to strongly suggest visa holders should come back prior to the deadline, which was the same as the deadline stated in the official proclamation by Trump.

The Indians have 71 percent of the total H-1B visas, which explains why the alarm sounded loudest in the Indian tech community. The next largest group is the Chinese nationals, comprising around 11–12 percent.

This scramble caused confusion and panic, particularly to the people traveling or preparing to travel. Others have even been reported to cancel flights or step out of planes at the last minute.

However, keep in mind that your H-1B will not be at stake in case it is valid or under renewal. So, breathe easy!

