Hackers vs. Google: The Battle That Could Endanger Billions of Gmail Accounts – Is Your Account Safe?

Hackers have issued a warning to Google, threatening to leak company records unless the tech giant fires two of its employees. According to a Newsweek report citing a Telegram post, the group demanded that Google’s Threat Intelligence Team stop carrying out network probes and that staff members Austin Larsen and Charles Carmakal be removed.

The hackers are known as Scattered Lapsus Hunters and reportedly formed by a network of multiple individuals, who are members of several hacking groups. This includes Scattered Spider, ShinyHunters, and Lapsus.

Google Said Its Internal Database Remains Safe

The threat came soon after Google revealed in August that the hacker group ShinyHunters had stolen data from Salesforce, a company that provides services to Google. However, the hackers gave no proof that they had broken into Google’s own systems or accessed Gmail or Cloud accounts.

Google also confirmed that its internal databases had not been compromised. Still, the Salesforce incident raised serious security worries. Google responded by sending a global alert to its 2.5 billion Gmail users, asking them to reset their passwords. Hackers are now using the stolen contact details to send fake emails and phishing messages.

Google’s security researchers said that 37 percent of account takeovers across its platforms are now caused by phishing or “vishing,” a form of fraud carried out over phone calls. By using stolen business contact details such as client names and company addresses, hackers have been able to create convincing messages and impersonations that trick users into handing over sensitive information.

Google Has Urged Users to Take Safety Measures

In a blog post published on August 5, Google revealed that ShinyHunters gained access by pretending to be an IT help desk worker. They then installed malware on a device, which allowed them to copy Salesforce records. These records are now being exploited to make fraudulent communication look authentic.

In response, Google has asked its users to reset passwords, turn on two-factor authentication, and enable passkeys to safeguard accounts with more security. Reports say Google urged users to stay alert and refrain from clicking on links that are suspicious.

Experts believe that billions of users are at risk of phishing, and hence, Google’s advice underscores the importance of simple security steps, which can bolster the security of accounts and reduce the risk of getting hacked.

