Hamas Planning Attack On Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has ‘Credible Reports’ Of…

The United States has issued a serious warning, saying it has received “credible reports” that the Palestinian group Hamas is planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza. The US State Department said on Saturday that such an act would amount to a direct violation of the fragile ceasefire currently in place.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” the State Department said in a statement.

The US also warned that if Hamas went ahead with the attack, Washington would take steps to “protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.” However, the statement did not clarify what kind of measures might be taken.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump also issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying, “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.” Trump made the comment on his Truth Social platform but did not specify who “we” referred to.

The warning comes just days after Hamas and Israel agreed to a phased peace deal. Under the agreement, Israel halted its military offensive in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages still held by Hamas after the October 7, 2023, attack. The deal’s first phase, which includes the release of surviving hostages and the return of bodies of those killed, is currently being implemented.

According to the US, it has informed the peace deal’s guarantors, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the US itself, about Hamas’s alleged plans that could jeopardize the ceasefire.

