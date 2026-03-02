Has Benjamin Netanyahu Been Assassinated? Iran’s IRGC Gives A Shocking Update On Israel’s Prime Minister’s ‘Fate’ As His Office Gets Targeted

Netanyahu Assassination Attempt: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says they hit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the location of the Israeli Air Force commander during their “tenth wave” of missile strikes.

Their press team claims these “Kheibar” missiles struck fast and right on target, with the government complex as the main focus. According to the IRGC, they don’t know what happened to Netanyahu yet.

They also promised to share more info soon. Currently, nobody outside Iran has confirmed any of the rumours circulating.

The IRGC’s statement calls Netanyahu the “criminal Israeli PM” and says their Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles carried out surprise attacks on both his office and the air force commander’s location in this latest round of strikes. They’re still saying Netanyahu’s fate is up in the air.

On Monday, explosions echoed over Jerusalem again. AFP reporters heard them just after the Israeli military said Iran had launched more missiles toward Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces quickly put out a statement: “Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are up, intercepting the threat.”

Since Saturday, Israel and the US have hit targets all over Iran. After Khamenei’s killing, the war has exploded across the region blasts have shaken Dubai, Bahrain, Iraq, and more.

Earlier today, black smoke rose from the US embassy in Kuwait. US warplanes went down, no casualties, but Iran kept up its retaliation for a third straight day in the Gulf.

A US military base and a power station got hit too. For Kuwait, this is the biggest escalation since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and Iraq’s own invasion back in 1990.

( This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

MUST READ: Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes