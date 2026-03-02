LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated after Afghan Taliban forces reportedly launched drone strikes on Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi and other military sites.

Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base which was under restoration after India's Op Sindoor targeted by the Taliban (IMAGE: X)
Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base which was under restoration after India's Op Sindoor targeted by the Taliban (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 2, 2026 16:05:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

Nur Khan Air Base Under Attack: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have spiked after Afghan Taliban forces reportedly sent armed drones to strike Pakistan’s Command and Control Centre at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Deepens After Nur Khan Air Base Attack

This isn’t just any military site. Indian forces hit Nur Khan during Operation Sindoor, so the place is already sensitive, and memories are still raw.

It’s been more than nine months since India and Pakistan clashed in that brutal, four-day conflict back in May 2025. Nur Khan Air Base was still getting patched up from the earlier damage when this new attack hit.

You Might Be Interested In

Now, the repair work faces even more setbacks, with fresh destruction piling on top of the old.

Pak-Afghan Border Conflict Spirals: Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence Shares Visuals

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence took to X to announce the strikes. They said the Taliban targeted the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta, along with other military locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ministry’s post spelled it out plainly: “Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan targeting Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and several other significant Pakistani military facilities and command centers.”

Under-Repair Nur Khan Air Base Hit Again

To drive the point home, the Ministry’s X account shared footage from the drones themselves.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials claimed they shot down a Pakistani fighter jet over Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. AFP reported the pilot survived by parachuting out and was captured alive. Locals told AFP that they saw the pilot detained shortly after he landed.

The developments are against the backdrop of massive transnational icy relations between the two nations.

Pakistan used airstrikes on the Afghan capital Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Friday.

MUST READ: Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 4:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15latest world newsoperation sindoorPak Afghan warTaliban

RELATED News

How Iran’s Khamenei Weaponized Sexual Violence Against Women: Custodial Rapes, Torture, Stripping & Hijab Crackdown To Terrorize Women Who Defied Him

Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

‘India Has Always Called For Dialogue, Diplomacy’: PM Narendra Modi On West Asia Conflict, Reaffirms Peace Stand

Iranian Drones Hit Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery Amid US-Iran War | WATCH Shocking Video

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

POCSO Shock In Pune: Sexual Assault Complaint Over MacBook Quashed By Bombay High Court After Teen Calls FIR Against Uncle A ‘Misunderstanding’; Orders Him To Buy It

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Global Stock Market Crash Ahead: Investors On the Brink! Dalal Street Slumps, Already Bankrupt Pakistan In Even Darker Red, Wall Street Tumbles Amid Iran–US–Israel War Shockwaves

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

QUICK LINKS