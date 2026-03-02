Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

Nur Khan Air Base Under Attack: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have spiked after Afghan Taliban forces reportedly sent armed drones to strike Pakistan’s Command and Control Centre at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Deepens After Nur Khan Air Base Attack

This isn’t just any military site. Indian forces hit Nur Khan during Operation Sindoor, so the place is already sensitive, and memories are still raw.

It’s been more than nine months since India and Pakistan clashed in that brutal, four-day conflict back in May 2025. Nur Khan Air Base was still getting patched up from the earlier damage when this new attack hit.

Now, the repair work faces even more setbacks, with fresh destruction piling on top of the old.

Pak-Afghan Border Conflict Spirals: Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence Shares Visuals

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence took to X to announce the strikes. They said the Taliban targeted the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta, along with other military locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ministry’s post spelled it out plainly: “Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan targeting Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and several other significant Pakistani military facilities and command centers.”

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ

فَمَنِ اعْتَدَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/i9ctZPxjgK — د ملي دفاع وزارت – وزارت دفاع ملی (@MoDAfghanistan2) March 1, 2026

Under-Repair Nur Khan Air Base Hit Again

To drive the point home, the Ministry’s X account shared footage from the drones themselves.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials claimed they shot down a Pakistani fighter jet over Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. AFP reported the pilot survived by parachuting out and was captured alive. Locals told AFP that they saw the pilot detained shortly after he landed.

The developments are against the backdrop of massive transnational icy relations between the two nations.

Pakistan used airstrikes on the Afghan capital Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Friday.

