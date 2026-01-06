LIVE TV
Heavy Gunfire Near Venezuela's Presidential Palace In Caracas: Drone Activity, Aircraft Sounds Trigger Alert – What We Know

Venezuela: Heavy gunfire and reports of unidentified drone activity near presidential palace triggered fresh security concerns in Caracas late Tuesday. The incident comes amid heightened instability following a US-led operation that captured and removed President Nicolás Maduro.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 6, 2026 07:51:41 IST

Venezuela: Heavy gunfire and reports of possible drone activity near the presidential palace sparked fresh security concerns in Caracas late Tuesday, as the country remains on edge following a US-led operation that resulted in the capture and removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

Witnesses cited by agencies said shots were fired close to the Miraflores presidential palace in central Caracas at around 8:00 pm local time (0000 GMT).

Venezuelan Security Forces Respond to Unidentified Drone Activity

According to the reports, unidentified drones were seen flying over the palace complex, prompting security forces to open fire in response. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the origin or purpose of the drones.

The government has said that the situation is under control.

Also Read: Delcy Rodriguez Formally Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President as Nicolás Maduro Faces Charges in US Court

Venezuela has been experiencing a period of instability since a US military operation led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife at a military bunker near Caracas.

Following their removal from the country, Maduro and his wife appeared in a New York courtroom, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges. Addressing the court, Maduro claimed he had been forcibly taken from Venezuela, telling the judge he had been “kidnapped in Caracas.”

Leadership Shift in Caracas: Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In As Venezuela’s Acting President

In the aftermath of Maduro’s removal, his close ally Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump declared that he considers himself to be in charge of Venezuela, further escalating tensions surrounding the country’s political future.

Trump also issued a series of warnings to other countries, stating that he could take military action in Colombia, urging Mexico to get its “act together” on drugs, and reiterating that the United States “needs Greenland.”

Also Read: ‘I Am Still President of Venezuela’: Nicolas Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court, Says ‘I Was Captured…’

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 7:51 AM IST
