Delcy Rodriguez Formally Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President as Nicolás Maduro Faces Charges in US Court

Venezuela’s vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in on Monday as the nation’s interim president, even as Nicolás Maduro appeared before a New York court on drug charges, following his removal from power in a dramatic weekend military operation under the Trump administration.

Rodriguez, a 56-year-old labor lawyer known for close connections to the private sector and her devotion to the ruling party, was sworn in by her brother Jorge, who is the head of the national assembly legislature.







Also sworn in on Monday were 283 lawmakers elected last May. Just a small number of are classed as opposition – most of the opposition, especially the faction directed by Nobel Prize winner Machado, boycotted the contest. The only lawmaker not in attendance was first lady Cilia Flores, who is in U.S. custody.

(Inputs from Reuters)