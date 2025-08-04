Home > World > Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse

Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse

Hamas agreed to allow the ICRC to deliver aid to Israeli hostages, following global outrage over footage showing emaciated captives. Netanyahu accused Hamas of lying about Gaza starvation, while families of hostages urged a shift from military action. The UN warned a million women and girls are starving.

Hamas has said it will allow relief materials for hostages if Israel opens additional corridors for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Published: August 4, 2025 14:50:51 IST
Published: August 4, 2025 14:50:51 IST

Hamas has agreed to provide aid to Israeli hostages in Gaza through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged the ICRC to help the Israeli hostages who appeared malnourished in a video released by Hamas. After the footage, global concerns were raised regarding the conditions of hostages.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that he spoke with Julian Larson, the ICRC’s head in Israel, asking for urgent help in giving food and medical care to Israeli captives. In a post on X, Netanyahu claimed Hamas was lying about starvation in Gaza, and instead, hostages were the ones suffering from “systematic starvation.”

Hamas Refutes Reports of Deliberate Starvation of Israeli Hostages

Later, Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, responded. Spokesman Abu Obeida said the Israeli captives eat the same food that Hamas fighters and the general population eat. He said the captives would not get special treatment while Gaza remains under siege. However, he added that Hamas was willing to cooperate with the ICRC and allow food and medicine for the hostages, if humanitarian corridors are opened across Gaza and if Israeli attacks stop during the delivery of these supplies.

The ICRC, in a statement, said it was shocked by the videos showing the condition of the hostages and again called for access to them. It said the footage clearly shows how dangerous their situation is and added that families watching these videos must be heartbroken.

The ICRC seeks Cooperation From All Parties To Meet Israeli Hostages in Gaza

The ICRC also said it needs all parties to cooperate in order to access the hostages. It noted that since October 7, 2023, it hasn’t been allowed to visit any Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. In a separate statement, the ICRC said it was appalled that a staff member of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was killed in a marked PRCS building in Khan Younis. The PRCS blamed Israeli forces, but the ICRC did not mention who was responsible.

Meanwhile, hostage families criticized Netanyahu for relying only on military actions. They said this put their loved ones in even more danger. There are around 50 captives left in Gaza, but less than half may still be alive. On Saturday, only 36 aid trucks were allowed into Gaza, while 22,000 trucks remain stuck outside. The UN said on Sunday that one million women and girls in Gaza are starving and urged for an immediate ceasefire, more aid, and the release of all hostages.

Tags: gazahamasisrael

