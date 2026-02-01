‘Homeland Or Death’: Cuba Erupts After Trump Orders Tariffs On Oil Supplying Countries — Is US ‘Strangling’ Havana Economically?

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sharply condemned the United States’ new move to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, saying the measures are designed to “strangle” Cuba’s economy. Diaz-Canel’s comments came on Saturday, January 31, 2026, through a series of posts on social media platform X, where he attacked the Trump administration’s policy as unfair and aggressive.

As per reports, in his post, Diaz-Canel said, “We condemn in the strongest terms the new escalation by the United States government against Cuba in its determination to impose an absolute blockade on fuel supplies to our country.” He accused the US of trying to bully sovereign states into stopping trade with Cuba and said the policy was part of a dangerous approach to foreign policy based on force. “The decision is one: Homeland or Death! We shall overcome!” the Cuban President added

Cuba Targeted Under Trump Order

He went even further, calling the US move “fascist, criminal, and genocidal”, and said it showed a clique in Washington was acting for personal and imperialist ends rather than for the American people. Diaz-Canel also declared that Cuba would face the latest pressure “with firmness, equanimity, and confidence that reason is absolutely on our side.”

According to reports, the tariffs were announced earlier in the week by US President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The order says the US may impose “additional ad valorem duties” on imports from any country that directly or indirectly supplies oil to Cuba. It labels the Cuban government an “extraordinary threat” to US national security because of its ties with countries that include Russia, China, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

Cuba and US Ties Hit Again

In another post before the tariff order, Trump wrote on Truth Social on January 11 “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” He said Cuba used to depend on Venezuelan oil but would not receive it anymore.

Trump’s move has already strained relations with Havana, which have been tense for decades, despite a brief thaw in 2014 that was reversed during Trump’s first presidency. The island nation has faced longstanding US sanctions and blocked access to resources, which leaders in Havana call an economic blockade.

Cuba Faces Deep Energy Crisis

The US actions are occurring as Cuba struggles with a deepening economic and energy crisis, marked by fuel shortages, daily power cuts, and disruptions to food and water supplies. Reports say that some experts have said that Cuba may only have about 15 to 20 days of oil left if imports dry up.

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Cuba’s leadership insists it will not bow to pressure and has insisted that any dialogue with the US must be based on “sovereign equality and mutual respect,” not coercion.

(With inputs from ANI)

