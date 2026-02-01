LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news congress Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

On January 31, 2026, US President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) not to intervene in protests in Democratic-led cities unless asked or if federal property is threatened. Trump emphasized federal officers will still guard government buildings, while local authorities remain responsible for their streets.

Trump Orders DHS to Stay Out of Protests (Images: AI generated)
Trump Orders DHS to Stay Out of Protests (Images: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 04:44:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

US President Donald Trump announced on January 31, 2026, that he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) not to intervene in protests or unrest in Democratic‑led cities unless those cities specifically ask for federal help or federal property is threatened. The announcement was made in a post on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social. 

You Might Be Interested In

As per reports, Trump wrote that, “I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help.” He also said the federal government will still act to protect its own buildings if they are under threat.

Donald Trump: Federal Officers Will Still Guard Government Buildings

Trump added in his post that federal officers “will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists.” He warned there would be consequences for violence against law enforcement and federal property.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that, under the new directive, local and state governments are responsible for protecting their own streets and public spaces. Trump wrote that cities must protect their own state and local properties, and only ask the federal government for help when needed. He even suggested local leaders should explicitly use the word “please” when requesting federal help.

Rising Protests Across the US

Donald Trump’s order comes as there are widespread protests in cities like Minneapolis. The demonstrators have called for the removal of federal immigration agents after controversial incidents, which include the shooting deaths of US citizens during clashes with federal officers. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in various cities to oppose what they view as heavy‑handed federal enforcement.

The directive also reflects a shift after the federal government previously sent about 3,000 federal officers to Minneapolis as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. This move had sparked tension with local officials. Trump has defended federal deployments as necessary for enforcing immigration laws and public safety, even as many Democratic mayors and governors criticized them.

ICE and Border Patrol to Continue Duties

Trump made clear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol personnel would continue to guard federal buildings, even while DHS stays out of protests in cities that don’t ask for help.

This announcement is taking place in a broader context of rising protests and civil unrest over federal immigration policy and law enforcement in the US. 

Also Read: ‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 4:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpICElatest news

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Horrific Scenes At Mardi Gras In US, Child Critical, Six Injured In Mass Shooting — Can Louisiana Keep Celebrations Safe?

Hollywood Did Not See This Coming: Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong In US As UK Audiences Stay Away

Nuclear Power Play: Russia Invites India To Join MBIR, World’s Most Powerful Research Reactor ‘Built To Lead For Decades’

‘Hands On Stomach, Staring Eyes’: Ex-Prince Andrew Dogged Again As Epstein Files Show Him Kneeling Over Woman In Disturbing Photos

Bill Gates Dismisses Epstein Files’ ‘Sex With Russian Girls’ Claims As ‘Absurd And Completely False,’ Says Attempt To Defame Him

LATEST NEWS

Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home: Was the Filmmaker Targeted? Police Cordon Off Juhu Residence – Watch

‘A Baby Boy And Baby Girl’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Divine Blessing’

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

‘Zero Tolerance On Terrorism’: Can The New Delhi Declaration Finally Make India-Arab Cooperation A Global Game-Changer?

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

Vijay’s ‘Jananayagan’ Release Date Out? After CBFC Row, Thalapathy’s Farewell Film Likely To Hit Theatres Between Feb 12–26

Who Was Grady Demond Wilson? ‘Sanford And Son’ Star, Sitcom Icon Passes Away At 79- A Look At His Legacy

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Break a 75-Year Tradition Tomorrow- Here’s Why It’s Historic and Different

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?
Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?
Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?
Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

QUICK LINKS