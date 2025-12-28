LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot has died at 91 at her home in southern France, her foundation confirmed. Best known for And God Created Woman, she rose to global fame as a 1960s screen legend before retiring early to devote her life to animal rights activism. While later years saw controversy over her far-right views, Bardot leaves behind a lasting legacy in cinema and animal welfare.

French actor Brigitte Bardot died at the age of 91, with the cause of death not revealed yet. (Image: X/ brigitte_bardot)
French actor Brigitte Bardot died at the age of 91, with the cause of death not revealed yet. (Image: X/ brigitte_bardot)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 28, 2025 18:03:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

French actor Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, her foundation confirmed. The actor was best known for her breakout role in the 1956 film, And God Created Woman. The actor-turned-activist died at her home in southern France, according to Bruno Jacquelin, of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, who further added that no cause of death has been disclosed. He noted that she had been “hospitalised last month.” 

You Might Be Interested In

Bardot was one of the most defining cinematic figures of the 1960s, who gained international fame as one of the 20th century’s greatest sex symbols, thanks to her performance in And God Created Woman. She was born in Paris in 1934 and began her career in modelling and acting.  

She retired from films in 1973 at the age of 39 and turned her attention to animal rights activism. In the process, she founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which she dedicated to the protection of animals. According to reports, the foundation said that Bardot “chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation.” 

You Might Be Interested In

Move to the far-right politics

After launching her foundation, Bardot was quoted saying, “I gave my youth and my beauty to men, but I give my wisdom and experience to animals.”

Through her later years, Bardot became quite a controversial figure as her views shifted to right-wing extremism. She constantly voiced her opinion against the influx of immigration into France and was convicted five times in French courts for inciting racial hatred. She had notably criticised the muslim population for sacrificing sheep during the Eid al-Adha festival.

Despite the controversies, Bardot’s legacy is cemented in cinema and her commitment to animal welfare. Following her death, tributes have poured in from around the world.

Also Read: More Nukes In Asia? Experts Say Japan ‘Possesses Enough Nuclear Fuel’ And Could Produce Nuclear Weapons By 2028 If ‘Political Will Exists’

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: France newslatest newslatest world news

RELATED News

Pak President’s BIG Revelation: Asif Ali Zardari Admits He Was Advised To Hide In Bunker During Op Sindoor, Here’s How He Reacted

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

Myanmar Elections: Why It Is Called A ‘Sham’, What Is Next For Aung San Suu Kyi Amid The Military Coup, And When Results Will Be Announced | Everything Explained

What Is Indian-Origin Billionaire Jayshree Ullal’s Net Worth? Arista Networks CEO Earns 10 Times More Than Sundar Pichai

More Nukes In Asia? Experts Say Japan ‘Possesses Enough Nuclear Fuel’ And Could Produce Nuclear Weapons By 2028 If ‘Political Will Exists’

LATEST NEWS

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I LIVE: When And Where To Watch Streaming, Telecast | Check All The Details Inside

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios, Battle Of The Sexes: Date, Time, Rules, When And Where To watch – All You Need To Know

Will iPhone 18 Feature Samsung’s Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

‘It Wasn’t Wickets For Me’: Brett Lee Reveals One Thing He Dedicated His Life To After Being Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

More Nukes In Asia? Experts Say Japan ‘Possesses Enough Nuclear Fuel’ And Could Produce Nuclear Weapons By 2028 If ‘Political Will Exists’

Bajrang Dal Activists Assault Muslim Youths At Bareilly Birthday Party; Police Book Victims For Breach Of Peace, Sparks Criticism | Watch

Attention Vehicle Owners! Here’s How You Can Update Your Phone Number on Vahan & Sarathi Instantly, Follow These Easy Steps

Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91
How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91
How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91
How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

QUICK LINKS