How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

French actor Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, her foundation confirmed. The actor was best known for her breakout role in the 1956 film, And God Created Woman. The actor-turned-activist died at her home in southern France, according to Bruno Jacquelin, of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, who further added that no cause of death has been disclosed. He noted that she had been “hospitalised last month.”

Bardot was one of the most defining cinematic figures of the 1960s, who gained international fame as one of the 20th century’s greatest sex symbols, thanks to her performance in And God Created Woman. She was born in Paris in 1934 and began her career in modelling and acting.

She retired from films in 1973 at the age of 39 and turned her attention to animal rights activism. In the process, she founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which she dedicated to the protection of animals. According to reports, the foundation said that Bardot “chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation.”

Move to the far-right politics

After launching her foundation, Bardot was quoted saying, “I gave my youth and my beauty to men, but I give my wisdom and experience to animals.”

Through her later years, Bardot became quite a controversial figure as her views shifted to right-wing extremism. She constantly voiced her opinion against the influx of immigration into France and was convicted five times in French courts for inciting racial hatred. She had notably criticised the muslim population for sacrificing sheep during the Eid al-Adha festival.

Despite the controversies, Bardot’s legacy is cemented in cinema and her commitment to animal welfare. Following her death, tributes have poured in from around the world.

