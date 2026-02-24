How Did ‘El Mencho’s’ Girlfriend Help Authorities Track Him Down? 73 Dead as CJNG Leader Dies in Military Operation — Was It All Planned?

A visit from a romantic partner of infamous cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” led to his capture and death, Mexican authorities said in an assessment of Sunday’s operation, after which 25 members of the National Guard military police were killed in retaliatory violence.

He died in a helicopter after being injured in a military operation by Mexican special forces in a wooded area outside the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco, according to Mexico’s defense ministry.

Oseguera, Mexico’s most-wanted cartel leader, was the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The U.S. had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

How Did ‘El Mencho’s’ Girlfriend Help Authorities?

Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said information from a confidante of one of Oseguera’s romantic partners helped officials quickly plan the raid for the following day at the crime boss’ compound.

During the raid, Oseguera’s gunmen opened fire on security forces and the conflict moved to a cabin complex in a wooded area, where he was injured along with two of his bodyguards. The three were transported by helicopter to Mexico City but did not survive.

“Unfortunately, they died on the way,” Trevilla said, speaking at the president’s daily press conference.

Authorities said they found rifles with grenade launchers, rocket launchers and mortar shells at the site.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said it was carrying out necessary proceedings across 14 states – nearly half of the country.

73 People Dead in Killing of El Mencho

At least 73 people were killed during Mexico’s operation to capture the infamous leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and in the wave of violence that followed his death, authorities said Monday, as fears of further unrest spread across the country.

According to security officials, the toll included members of the armed forces, alleged cartel operatives, and civilians.

Security Secretary Oma Garcia Harfuch said 25 Mexican National Guard personnel were killed in six separate attacks.

He added that around 30 suspected criminals died in clashes in Jalisco, while four others were killed in neighboring Michoacan. Among the victims were also a prison guard and an official from the state prosecutor’s office.

Violence Erupts in Mexico After El Mencho’

Oseguera’s death triggered violence across Mexico, as cartel loyalists blocked roads and burned cars in retaliation against the government.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch told reporters at the press conference that 30 cartel members were killed in these attacks, as well as one bystander. At least 70 people were arrested in seven states.

No foreigners were reported harmed, the government said in a statement.

According to the defense ministry, attacks in Jalisco were masterminded by Oseguera’s right-hand man and top financial chief known as “El Tuli,” who was also killed in a clash with security forces as they attempted to arrest him.

The cartel operative offered a 20,000 peso ($1,160) reward for the deaths of military personnel, according to Trevilla.

Garcia added that authorities were closely monitoring for a reaction or restructuring within the cartel that could unleash further violence. “There is already a specific surveillance of several leaders of this criminal organization,” he said.

Officials said that U.S. intelligence was used to help pinpoint the exact location of the Tapalpa compound but underscored that the operation was Mexican.

“There was no participation in this operation of U.S. forces. What there was, was an exchange of information,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

