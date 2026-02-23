El Mencho’s Net Worth Revealed: Inside The Lavish Life Of Mexico’s Drug Lord, Wife Rosalinda González Valencia, And Their Three Children

El Mencho: The leader of the Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, was killed during a security raid in western Jalisco, Mexican authorities confirmed. His death triggered violent clashes linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel across the country, even as the United States welcomed the operation.

According to the Mexican government, special forces carried out the raid as part of a targeted security action on Sunday morning. The operation was conducted with intelligence support from the US Embassy in Mexico, reflecting ongoing bilateral cooperation in counter-narcotics efforts.

The killing represents one of the most significant blows to the cartel and a political milestone for Mexican authorities, demonstrating increased willingness to confront organized crime. The move has also been seen as a signal to the incoming U.S. administration about Mexico’s commitment to tackling cross-border drug trafficking.

Cartel Response And Nationwide Tensions

El Mencho’s death provoked retaliatory violence from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, with reports of armed confrontations in multiple regions. Authorities are monitoring the situation as security forces attempt to contain unrest.

Analysts note that under the leadership of Claudia Sheinbaum, the military has taken a more aggressive stance against criminal groups. An expert from the International Crisis Group observed that Mexico aims to demonstrate its capability to fight cartels without direct foreign intervention.

El Mencho’s Wealth And Criminal Empire

While El Mencho’s exact fortune remains unknown, estimates by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2019 suggested his wealth could exceed $1 billion. Some assessments place the broader assets of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the tens of billions due to its extensive illicit operations.

The agency has identified the cartel as a major supplier of cocaine to the United States and a producer of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine, making it one of the most powerful criminal networks in the world alongside the Sinaloa Cartel.

Family And Potential Succession Of El Mencho

El Mencho’s wife, Rosalinda González Valencia, is linked to the cartel’s financial operations through relatives in the Los Cuinis. The couple married in 1996 but reportedly separated in 2018.

They have three children- Rubén, Jessica Johana, and Laisha Oseguera, some of whom have faced legal or investigative scrutiny. Rubén, once a senior figure in the organization, has been convicted, while Jessica Johana served time for managing cartel-linked businesses. Authorities previously sought Laisha after an incident involving naval personnel in Zapopan, near Guadalajara.

No successor to the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been officially named, though experts believe the group may attempt internal restructuring in the wake of its founder’s death.

