Home > World > Is Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case Growing Darker? After Blood-Stained Gloves, Backpack Found Near 84-Year-Old's Tucson Home- Here's What Happened Next

Is Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case Growing Darker? After Blood-Stained Gloves, Backpack Found Near 84-Year-Old's Tucson Home- Here's What Happened Next

Authorities are closely examining a backpack found along a roadside near Nancy Guthrie’s residence in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson. Investigators are treating the item as possible evidence as they continue searching the surrounding neighbourhood.

After Blood-Stained Gloves, Backpack Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Tucson Home. Photo: X
After Blood-Stained Gloves, Backpack Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Tucson Home. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 23, 2026 05:07:28 IST

Is Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Case Growing Darker? After Blood-Stained Gloves, Backpack Found Near 84-Year-Old’s Tucson Home- Here’s What Happened Next

The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has taken a troubling turn as investigators uncover what could be critical new evidence near her Tucson home. 

As the search enters its third week, detectives continue to comb the  Catalina Foothills areas for clues, while forensic testing is underway to determine whether the newly recovered items are connected to the missing woman.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: Backpack Discovered Near Tucson Home 

Authorities are closely examining a backpack found along a roadside near Nancy Guthrie’s residence in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson. Investigators are treating the item as possible evidence as they continue searching the surrounding neighbourhood. 

Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen on February 1, and more than 20 days have passed since her disappearance. Officials have not disclosed whether anything was recovered from inside the backpack, but they confirmed that the investigation remains active. 

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: Gloves With Suspected Blood Found

An Arizona couple reported finding a pair of black gloves in the desert roughly a mile from Guthrie’s home. 

Speaking to KVOA-TV, the couple said they discovered the globes on February 11, about 10 days after Nancy Guthrie was reported missing. The items were gound off Campbell Avenue, lying around 10 feet apart. 

“Sure enough, it was a black glove in the desert,” they told KVOA. “It appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to look like it had blood on it. There was two different colors. The blood was more towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger, it looked like it was ripped.”

They told the broadcaster that one glove appeared torn and stained with what looked like blood, with discoloration visible near the wrist and index finger area. The couple said they avoided touching the gloves to prevent disturbing potential evidence. Instead, they photographed the scene and contacted authorities.

The husband also claimed he noticed what appeared to be a drop of dried blood on a rock beneath one of the gloves. Deputies later arrived, questioned the couple and remained in the area until approximately 2 a.m., according to KVOA.

Also Read: Who Was Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Mexico’s Most Powerful Drug Kingpin Killed in Military Operation 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 5:07 AM IST
Is Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Case Growing Darker? After Blood-Stained Gloves, Backpack Found Near 84-Year-Old’s Tucson Home- Here’s What Happened Next

QUICK LINKS