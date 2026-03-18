How Did Israeli Intelligence Track Ali Larijani? Iran’s ‘Backroom Powerbroker’ Killed In Strike During Visit To Daughter’s Home in Tehran

The Iran crisis took an unexpected twist due to the killing of senior leader Ali Larijani in a targeted airstrike, a mission that accounts suggest was based on deep intelligence tracking and accurate surveillance.

According to officials, Larijani, who had become one of Iran’s most prominent individuals following the death of Ali Khamenei was also known as “backroom powerbroker”. He was identified and tracked prior to receiving the strike that Israeli official state was a highly co-ordinated operation. Reports suggested that intelligence material played a significant part in identifying the location of Larijani and that some sources on the ground in Tehran may have also assisted in tracking his movements.

Heavy Losses in One Attack That Killed Ali Larijani and His Son

Ali Larijani was eventually tracked down while he was visiting his daughter on Tuesday. According to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, he was killed in a strike that hit his daughter’s house in Pardis, a suburb on the outskirts of Tehran. The attack also claimed the lives of his son, one of his deputies, and several of his bodyguards.

In a written statement through Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, they stated that Larijani has joined “the pure souls of the martyrs and the purified soul of God’s righteous servant, Martyr Dr. Ali Larijani,” and that he has honourably achieved “the sweet grace of martyrdom” after a lifetime of service.

Israel’s Stand On Killing Ali Larijani

In contrast, Israel had already stated its purpose. Defense officials in Israel stated that Larijani had been “eliminated” as part of the wider Iranian leadership targeting campaign during the region’s current war.

What is striking about this operation is how Israel located Larijani. Intelligence reports indicate that Israel’s intelligence agencies were able to locate him exactly using either local informants or surveillance systems prior to executing the strike. This has raised concerns in Iran regarding how improperly penetrated their security apparatus may actually be.

Security Concerns Rise For Iran

Reports say that the assassination of Larijani has been viewed as a major strategic blow to the Iranian leadership. In addition to being a political leader, he was one of the most significant figures in Iran’s war and security strategy. The assassination is especially brutal because Larijani’s assassination is occurring at a time when many other prominent targets throughout Iran are being attacked with great frequency.

Iranian leaders have responded emotionally, with many leaders claiming that such strikes will not weaken Iran. Additionally, many officials have emphasized that the Iranian system is based on institutions and not individuals and thus will remain viable and operational even with these recent casualties.

With the killing of Larijani, Iranian leadership is experiencing increasing paranoid fears regarding who may be next and how far the conflict will go.

Also Read: Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination