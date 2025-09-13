How Father’s Confrontation Led to Arrest of Charlie Kirk’s Murder Suspect| The Inside Story

A law enforcement official revealed how the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was caught after a large manhunt in Utah.

Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon while answering questions about mass shootings at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. He was shot in the neck during a Q&A session.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was captured on security cameras wearing a black T-shirt with an eagle and American flag, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Authorities said Robinson jumped from the roof of a university building after the shooting and ran into nearby woods.

Tyler Robinson’s Father Recognised Him Through Images Released by Officials

When Robinson’s father saw the images released by police, he confronted his son. “Tyler, is this you? This looks like you,” he asked, according to a law enforcement official. Robinson admitted he had shot Kirk but refused to turn himself in, saying, “I would rather kill myself than turn myself in.”

The father then persuaded Robinson to speak to a youth pastor who works with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals. A family friend contacted authorities, who coordinated with Utah County law enforcement and the FBI, eventually leading to Robinson’s arrest.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said security camera footage and evidence from Robinson’s profile on Discord helped investigators link him to the crime. “I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson, who did the right thing and helped bring him to law enforcement,” the governor told Reuters.

Formal Charges Against Robinson Next Week

Governor Cox called the murder “an attack on all of us” and a “watershed moment in American history,” comparing it to political assassinations in the 1960s. Robinson is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges, which are expected to be formally filed in court early next week.

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, expressed gratitude that authorities captured Robinson quickly after a three-day manhunt. “They worked tirelessly to catch my husband’s killer so he can face justice,” she said. She also thanked former President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance for supporting her family, calling them “dear friends” of her late husband.

Also Read: US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting