Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

Tyler James Robinson, an Utah native who was taken in custody following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University earlier this week, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, The Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting officials. According to the report, all of the charges pressed against him fall under state felonies, with aggravated murder carrying the potential for the death penalty.

Robinson was taken into custody at 10 pm local time, FBI Director Kash Patel announced at a Thursday news conference.

A Quiet Past, Until Now

Court records from both state and federal sources showed no previous criminal history for Robinson, as reported by AP.

The 22-year-old – once a promising student – was admitted to Utah State University on an academic scholarship, the report said, adding that a video posted to one of his family member’s social media account shows him reading his acceptance letter aloud. However, a university spokesperson confirmed to the US-based news agency that Robinson attended for only one semester in 2021.

State voting records, meanwhile, mentioned Robinson listed as a registered voter, but not affiliated with any political party.

An Idyllic Family Life, According to Social Media

Robinson grew up in a seemingly tight-knit family in a suburb of St. George, Utah, which is located about three-and-a-half hours from the Utah Valley University campus where Kirk was shot.

Meanwhile, his mother’s social media paints a picture of a happy, active family life with vacations to Disneyland, Alaska, and St. Kitts, along with shared hobbies like fishing, zip-lining, and target shooting.

Robinson, the report said, is survived by two younger brothers, and his parents who are believed to have been married for over 25 years.

Governor and FBI Speak Out

Calling the assassination “an attack on the American experiment”, Utah Governor Spencer Cox urged young people to “choose a different path,” while also confirming that Robinson is believed to have acted alone, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Sharing a brief timeline of the agency’s actions, FBI Director Patel revealed that agents arrived at the Utah Valley University scene just 16 minutes after Kirk was shot at. The bureau released photos of the suspect Thursday morning, followed by surveillance video showing Robinson climbing down from a campus rooftop and subsequently fleeing the scene.

ALSO READ: Tyler Robinson Caught: What We Know About the Man Accused of Shooting Charlie Kirk