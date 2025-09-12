Inside the Mind of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer – Why Tyler Robinson Shot Him

The FBI on Thursday gave some insight into why 22-year-old Tyler Robinson may have killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Investigators said Robinson told his family a day before the shooting that he disliked Kirk because he “spread hate.” Though officials have not confirmed a clear motive, this statement is the first clue into his thinking.

Authorities said Robinson shot Kirk from a rooftop with one bullet and then fled. This led to a large manhunt, which ended with his arrest on Friday. His father, Matt Robinson, helped police catch him. Matt is a longtime officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, serving for 27 years. Robinson’s mother, Amber Jones Robinson, works at Intermountain Support Coordination Services, which helps people with disabilities get care.

Old Pictures of Tyler Robinson Surfaces

Social media users have found old photos and videos from Amber’s Facebook account that appear to show Tyler wearing glasses and shoes similar to those seen in FBI surveillance footage. A post from Amber in 2020 also claimed that Tyler had a 4.0 GPA and almost perfect ACT scores.

The FBI said the rifle used in the shooting was recovered, along with unused bullet casings. Some of the casings had unusual messages written on them, including “Bella ciao,” “Hey fascists,” and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.”

FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that Robinson was caught on Thursday night around 10 p.m. in Utah, about 33 hours after the attack. Patel said the quick arrest was thanks to strong cooperation between federal agents and state officials, including Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Robinson’s Political Views Remain Undisclosed

Governor Cox and other officials also said Robinson had recently become more political and had spoken to family members about his dislike for Kirk’s views. However, they did not say which political party Robinson supported. This left people online speculating about his beliefs.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user claimed that state records show Robinson was registered as a Republican voter in Utah.

Earlier, Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while addressing a crowd at an event in Utah. The alleged attacker Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old, shot him from a rooftop before fleeing the spot.

