LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally

Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and Trump ally, was shot dead during a Utah Valley University event. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Kirk leaves behind his wife Erika Frantzve and two young children.

Charlie Kirk is dead after being shot at a Utah campus; President Trump and family mourn the conservative activist. Photos: X.
Charlie Kirk is dead after being shot at a Utah campus; President Trump and family mourn the conservative activist. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 11, 2025 02:45:30 IST

Charlie Kirk is dead. The conservative activist was killed on Wednesday during a campus speaking event in Utah, his spokesperson has confirmed.

President Donald Trump expressed his grief in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Charlie Kirk Shote, Dies Later

Kirk was attacked at approximately 12:10 p.m. while speaking to students at Utah Valley University as part of his “American Comeback Tour.” A bullet struck him in the neck while he was responding to a student’s question about mass shooters.

Also Read: Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event

He was immediately rushed to a hospital by his security team. Authorities initially detained a suspect, who was later released, and the investigation into the shooter is ongoing. Graphic videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting both Republican and Democratic figures to share prayers and condolences for Kirk.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Born in the Chicago suburbs, Kirk rose to prominence as a right-wing media personality and political activist. He served as CEO of Turning Point Action, a nonprofit advocacy group that played a key role in supporting Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Kirk also founded Turning Point Faith, connecting religious leaders with local politics, and developed Turning Point Academy, which aimed at “reviving virtuous education.”

He co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, rapidly building it into a national network of campus groups, eclipsing traditional college Republican clubs.

At 31, Kirk was a close ally and adviser to President Trump, who described him as, “A very, very good friend of mine and he was a tremendous person.”

Charlie Kirk Family: Wife Erika Frantzve, Two Children

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, whom he married on May 8, 2021, six months after their engagement in Scottsdale, Arizona. The couple shared a deep Christian faith and had two children – a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. While they rarely show their children’s faces publicly, they often post family moments on social media.

Erika Frantzve is a social entrepreneur and ministry leader who frequently speaks at political events, both independently and alongside her husband. She won the Miss Arizona USA pageant in 2012, played collegiate basketball, and graduated from Arizona State University with a double major in Political Science and International Relations.

She is CEO and founder of several organizations, including Everyday Heroes Like You and the PROCLAIM Ministry x Bible In 365 clothing line, according to her official website.

Also Read: How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies

Tags: Charlie Kirk deadCharlie Kirk shotDOANLD TRUMPErika Frantzvehome-hero-pos-2us news

RELATED News

"It's always better when we talk": USIBC President Atul Keshap on India-US ties
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
What Modi Said To Qatar Emir Over Israel’s Strike On Doha, Details Here
Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack
Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues

LATEST NEWS

Gigi Hadid recalls she auditioned for live-action remake of 'Tangled'
Guna Solar Commissions 994.2 kW Rooftop Solar Plant for Modine Thermal Under Zero-Investment Model
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati
No shortage of resources for tribal development: CM Vishnu Dev Sai
"Kidney not enough…!": Netizens flood X with hilarious memes after iPhone 17 reveal
Border Districts Remain on High Alert Amid Violent Protests in Nepal, Helpline Numbers Issued
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Noah Baumbach to be honoured by Zurich Film Festival
Housing.com Launches India's Largest Online Property Festival in 30+ Cities with Exclusive Offers and Enhanced Consumer Experience
Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally
Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally
Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally
Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally
Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally

QUICK LINKS