US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Home > World > US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting activist Charlie Kirk during a Q&A at Utah Valley University. Authorities linked him to the crime using security footage and Discord evidence. Kirk’s wife thanked law enforcement and leaders for support, honoring her husband’s vision to restore American values.

American political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10. (Picture Credit - Flickr)
American political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10. (Picture Credit - Flickr)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 13, 2025 20:25:34 IST

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old man from Utah, was arrested by the US authorities for killing political activist Charlie Kirk. Now, Governor Spencer Cox stated that Robinson is expected to face formal charges next week.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday while he was speaking at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. He was reportedly replying to questions about mass shootings in the US when the attack was carried out.

How Was Tyler Robinson Caught?

While investigating the case, police found a bolt-action rifle near the scene, believed to be the weapon used. Surveillance footage also showed a person wearing dark clothes and sunglasses at the time of the shooting. After a large manhunt, Robinson was arrested Thursday night when his relatives and a family friend told authorities that he had admitted to the crime.

Governor Cox thanked Robinson’s family for helping law enforcement. “I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson, who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement,” he said.

What Else Did Police Find?

Investigators said that evidence from security cameras and Robinson’s profile on the chat and streaming platform Discord helped link him to the shooting. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges, which are expected to be formally filed in court next week.

Governor Cox called the murder “an attack on all of us” and described it as a “watershed moment in American history,” comparing it to political assassinations in the 1960s.

Kirk’s Wife Addresses Crowd

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife, gave her first public address on Friday, just days after her husband was killed. Standing at a podium with a portrait of her husband beside her, she thanked law enforcement, political leaders, and friends for their support during the “darkest days” of her life.

She expressed gratitude that authorities captured Robinson so quickly after a three-day manhunt. “They worked tirelessly to capture my husband’s assassin so that he can be brought to justice,” she said. Erika also thanked President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance for supporting her family, calling them “dear friends” of her late husband.

She described Charlie Kirk as someone who wanted to restore traditional values in America. “If he ever ran for office, he intended to make it his top priority to revive the American family,” she told the audience.

Also Read: Tyler Robinson Caught: What We Know About the Man Accused of Shooting Charlie Kirk

Tags: Charlie KirkTyler RobinsonUtah shootingUtah Valley University

US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

