Home > World > Human Screwworm: US Confirms First New World Case – What Is It And How Dangerous Is It?

Human Screwworm: US Confirms First New World Case – What Is It And How Dangerous Is It?

New US screwworm case: A human case of the flesh-eating New World screwworm has been confirmed in Maryland, marking the first US case since the parasite spread from Central America. The patient, recently arrived from Guatemala, is receiving treatment.

Maryland reports first human case of flesh-eating screwworm in US; patient recently traveled from Guatemala, CDC confirms. Photos/X.
Maryland reports first human case of flesh-eating screwworm in US; patient recently traveled from Guatemala, CDC confirms. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 25, 2025 08:27:59 IST

New US screwworm case: A human case of the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite has been confirmed in Maryland in a person who recently traveled to the United States from Guatemala, according to Reuters. The patient, who received treatment in Maryland, marks the first confirmed human case in the US since the outbreak began spreading northward from Central America and southern Mexico late last year.

CDC Confirms Human Screwworm Case in Maryland: Report

Beth Thompson, South Dakota’s state veterinarian, told Reuters on Sunday that she had been informed of the case within the past week by someone with direct knowledge of the Maryland situation.

Reuters quoted a source, saying they had seen emails sent by an executive of the industry group Beef Alliance on August 20. The emails were addressed to roughly two dozen individuals in the livestock and beef sectors, stating that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had confirmed a human screwworm case in Maryland.

Maryland Veterinarians Informed By CDC on Human Screwworm Case

State veterinarians reportedly learned of the case during a call with the CDC last week. A Maryland state government official also confirmed the occurrence to Reuters.

Thompson described challenges in obtaining information from the CDC. “

We found out via other routes and then had to go to CDC to tell us what was going on,” she said. “They weren’t forthcoming at all. They turned it back over to the state to confirm anything that had happened or what had been found in this traveler.”

The confirmation comes just over a week after US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins and other officials visited Texas to announce plans to build a sterile fly facility aimed at combating the pest.

What Are Screwworms?

Screwworms are parasitic flies whose females lay eggs in wounds on any warm-blooded animal. Once hatched, larvae burrow into living flesh using sharp mouthparts. If untreated, infestations can be fatal.

The maggots’ feeding pattern resembles a screw being driven into wood, which is how they earned the name “screwworm.” While rare in humans, infestations can devastate livestock and wildlife. Treatment is labor-intensive, requiring the removal of hundreds of larvae and thorough wound disinfection, but early intervention can save lives.

How Screwworms Threaten Livestock and the Beef Industry

Screwworm infestations are highly destructive to livestock. The parasite was eradicated in the US during the 1960s through a sterile fly program, but the recent northward spread from Central America has raised concerns about a potential outbreak.

The US cattle herd is currently at its smallest size in 70 years, while beef prices are at record highs. Experts warn that an uncontrolled outbreak could severely impact ranchers, the beef market, and food prices, potentially causing losses in the billions.

The USDA is ramping up measures to contain the threat. Secretary Rollins recently announced the construction of a sterile fly production facility in Texas, expected to take two to three years to become operational.

At present, the only active sterile fly facility is in Panama, producing 100 million sterile flies per week – far below the amount experts say is needed to contain the outbreak. Mexico has also begun constructing its own $51 million facility to combat screwworms.

Tags: Maryland screwworm caseNew US screwworm caseus newsWorld news

