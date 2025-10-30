Hurricane Melissa Leaves 30 Dead In Caribbean, Bahamas Braces For Deadly Impact

More likes of disasters, a Category 3 hurricane, Melissa swept by the Caribbean. Early reports claim that over 30 persons have died across a few states. Heavy rainfall, flash floods, and massive storm surges were unleashed upon the states concerned that the emergency-response capacity literally collapsed in those vulnerable communities.

Attention now shifts northward as the cyclone rushed away towards The Bahamas, already in preparation. International relief is hastily being mobilized on a large scale due to this new escalation in both human consequences and geographical threat.

Casualty and Damage Analysis: Initial Assessment

The death toll as officially declared surpasses thirty in three Caribbean nations, with most fatalities attributed to the vast slip of the solutions and flooding in very low-upflung coastal areas. Such a slow movement of the storm gave the grounds more saturation and additional weight to another flashflood risk.

Infrastructural Damage is widespread; preliminary air assessments saw that power grids have been widely compromised, and essential transport arteries, including several bridges and key highways, are partially compromised or entirely impassable.

Various little coastal hamlets declare homes have been nearly wiped out, representing a severe humanitarian crisis that should command attention as an immediate priority.

Bahamas Braces for Impact: Category 3 Threat

Hurricane Melissa has become a vigorous Category Three hurricane with winds sustained at about 125 miles per hour and is now rapidly advancing southeast towards the central islands of The Bahamas, initiating urgent, mandatory Bahamas Evacuation orders for several low-lying cays and communities.

For this reason, residents are being directed towards safe public fortified shelters, because landfall or a very close pass is predicted over the next 18 to 24 hours.

The archipelago will at least experience a life-threatening storm surge over 15 feet in some areas due, combined with the storm’s maximum note winds speed, to cause storms the heaviest. With post-impact assistance supplies already prepositioned in international aid organization staging areas, immediate response to post-impact will be facilitated.

