Hurricane Melissa Slams Jamaica, Eye Of The Storm Now Racing Menacingly Toward Cuba

Hurricane Melissa Slams Jamaica, Eye Of The Storm Now Racing Menacingly Toward Cuba

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, has ravaged Jamaica causing floods, power outages, and mass evacuations. As the eye moves toward Cuba, authorities rush to evacuate coastal areas, brace for mudslides, and prepare for potentially catastrophic damage.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 29, 2025 04:15:22 IST

Hitting at the moment in the island of Jamaica is Hurricane Melissa, really a Category 3 hurricane, which has dashed through almost everything in its path, inflicting destruction, and evictions on the whole nation. At about 125 mph, winds like this hold this massive eye directly over the western parishes, bringing some flooding, destruction from catastrophic storm surge, and life-threatening flash floods.

There are reports of considerable inundation in coastal towns, as downed power lines strung across the eastern side of the island under gale-force winds, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without any power supply. Emergency units have been extremely overwhelmed in their rescue efforts of trapping residents with rising waters.

A national state of emergency has been declared by the Jamaican government, just as the nation struggles to respond immediately and begin assessments on the level of damage.

Cuba’s Looming Threat and Preparedness

The hurricane, a monstrous tempest, is now forecast to take a pathway towards Cuba, where it is being monitored by both residents and officials. Meteorological forecasts have the eye of Hurricane Melissa on or near the southern coast of Cuba in about 18 to 24 hours, most likely near Santiago de Cuba.

Therefore, the eastern provinces of the island, being more populated, are now directly in the pathway of the worst winds and rain that the hurricane could bring. Authorities are executing their emergency plans, which have been thoroughly rehearsed, with their initial priority being to evacuate right away coastal and low-lying areas.

The shelters that are being established are in secure, inland-built structures, and the army is mobilizing resources to preposition aid and rescue teams.

Perhaps the worst concern is extensive mudslides moving through the mountainous region after what is expected to be heavy rains, made all the more lethal by the ground already being saturated. Residents are urgently stocking up on supplies and fortifying their houses in preparation for the oncoming tempest.

Storm Surge and Aftermath in Jamaica

The most immediate post disaster in Jamaica is recovery and humanitarian aid. The damage appears greatest from the storm surge, which was exceptionally higher than predicted, with levels exceeding 12 feet in some low-lying areas.

The surge smashed port infrastructure, leaving homes uninhabitable as water swept it away from pounds and destroyed personal property. The relief operations of Jamaica are geared towards the rehabilitation of key infrastructures-law such as hospitals and main roadways-and provision for the populace displaced with clean water and temporary shelter.

In immediate mobilization of international aid organizations for staff and resources, the debris-strewn roads make access very severely compromised, given that the flooding damage would seem to be there.

The recesses into which a blow to agriculture and tourism on the island were shocking and would have long recovery periods going forward, supplemented by great global support.

