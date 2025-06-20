Live Tv
Home > World > I Won’t Get A Nobel Peace Prize For Stopping War Between India And Pakistan: Donald Trump Announces A Treaty Between Republic of the Congo And Republic of Rwanda

I Won’t Get A Nobel Peace Prize For Stopping War Between India And Pakistan: Donald Trump Announces A Treaty Between Republic of the Congo And Republic of Rwanda

Trump described the Congo–Rwanda war as “known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars,” and said the treaty will formally end these longstanding hostilities. He emphasized the significance of bringing both parties together in Washington to finalize the documents.

Last Updated: June 21, 2025 04:25:34 IST

In the latest development, US President Donald Trump  said that he helped broker a major treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda. He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined him in arranging the deal, which marks an official end to decades of violent conflict.

Trump stated, “This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!” Representatives from both countries will convene in Washington on Monday to sign the agreement.

Nobel Peace Prize 

Posting on the social media handle X, Trump contrasted this achievement with other international efforts he led, saying he won’t receive a Nobel Peace Prize for these accomplishments. He mentioned halting wars between India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and maintaining peace between Egypt and Ethiopia. He also cited his role in the Abraham Accords. Trump concluded that while he may not win the prize, public recognition matters most to him.

Expanding on the African Peace Deal

Trump described the Congo-Rwanda war as “known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars,” and said the treaty will formally end these longstanding hostilities. He emphasized the significance of bringing both parties together in Washington to finalize the documents. He celebrated the agreement as a “Great Day for Africa,” highlighting the global importance of peace in the region.

He noted that U.S. support and diplomatic efforts helped lay the groundwork for the deal. He praised Marco Rubio’s contributions and said that Washington’s involvement would boost confidence in the treaty’s implementation. The agreement will address cross-border tensions, resource sharing, and military cooperation.

Trump Reflects on His Global Mediation Record

Trump compared the Congo-Rwanda treaty to other peace initiatives he championed. He named his interventions in South Asia, the Balkans, the Nile Basin, and the Middle East as equally monumental. He specifically referenced the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations. He framed these initiatives as part of his broader foreign policy achievement.

Despite not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump emphasized that public acknowledgement of his efforts mattered most. “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do,” he wrote. He also defended his mediation efforts in conflicts ranging from Russia-Ukraine to Israel-Iran, underscoring his belief in the value of diplomacy.

The Congo-Rwanda conflict has destabilized the Great Lakes region for years, fueled by ethnic tensions, resource disputes, and militia violence. A formal treaty signals a collective commitment to peace and development. It may also open pathways for economic cooperation, refugee repatriation, and improved regional security.

If implemented effectively, the deal could boost U.S. influence in African diplomacy. The joint signing of the treaty by Congolese and Rwandan representatives in Washington would represent a symbolic milestone and practical step toward lasting peace.

Tags: donald trumpindia - pakistan warnobel peace prize
