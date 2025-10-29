LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > World > I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Donald Trump has ruled out seeking a third term, citing the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment. Speaking to reporters en route to Asia, Trump said he respects the law despite his strong poll numbers. He named Marco Rubio and JD Vance as possible 2028 GOP successors.

US President Donald Trump ( PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)
US President Donald Trump ( PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 29, 2025 16:59:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Donald Trump has shut down the idea of a third term, saying the Constitution blocks him from running again after his second term. On his way to Asia, he told reporters, “My poll numbers are the best they’ve ever been, but from what I read, I’m not allowed to run. We’ll see what happens. It’s too bad.”

When someone asked if he’d try to challenge the rule, Trump said he respects the law. “If you read it, it’s pretty clear,” he said. “We have a lot of great people in our party.”

Donald Trump Rules Out Third Term

People have been speculating about Trump’s plans ever since his landslide 2024 re-election and his current foreign policy trip to Japan and South Korea.

When questions turned to who might take up the GOP mantle next, Trump rattled off some names. “We have a great group—Marco Rubio, JD Vance, a lot of very capable folks,” he said, pointing to Secretary of State Rubio and Vice President Vance, both already getting attention as early frontrunners for 2028.

Reporters also tried to pin him down on whether he’d try something sneaky, like running as vice president. Technically, the law doesn’t say you can’t, but Trump waved it off. “You’d be allowed to do that, but I wouldn’t. People wouldn’t like it, it wouldn’t be right,” he said, calling the idea “too cute.”

‘No person shall be elected…’

The rule he’s talking about is the 22nd Amendment, passed in 1951. It says, simply, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Lawmakers added it after FDR won four times. Wayne Unger, a constitutional law professor at Quinnipiac, says no court has seriously tested this rule, but “the language leaves little room for reinterpretation.”

Trump’s comments fit his usual style; he’s joked about the two-term limit before, using it to rally supporters who see him as one of a kind.

Right now, though, he sounds like he’s accepted it, if not exactly happy about it. “It’s too bad,” he said again, before switching to his usual upbeat mode: “But we’ve got great people. We’ll be just fine.”

ALSO READ: Fake News Exposed: Pakistan Government Denies Rumours Of Salman Khan Being Labelled A Terrorist Over Balochistan Remark

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-11latest US newslatest world newspresidential bid 2028

RELATED News

Russia Prepares To Capture This Strategic Ukrainian City: What Will It Mean For The Ongoing War?

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Major Concern, List Includes War In East, Alien Contact And…

Pakistan Issues 2,100 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

When And Where Will Donald Trump Meet Xi Jinping? China Provides Big Update

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

India vs Australia 1st T20 Called Off Due To Rain In Canberra

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Meet Shivangi Singh, Rafale Pilot Pakistan Falsely Claimed Was Captured, Who Now Poses With President Murmu

THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Star Has Quit Bollywood After A 7-year Sentence, Trying To Make A Living With Garments Business In Philippines

Fake News Exposed: Pakistan Government Denies Rumours Of Salman Khan Being Labelled A Terrorist Over Balochistan Remark

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja, Video Goes Viral

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

‘Allah Hu Akbar’: Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision
I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision
I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision
I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

QUICK LINKS