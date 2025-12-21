LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > World > Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

The ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has asked for protests all over the country after a court convicted him in the Toshakhana-II case and sentenced him to 17 years imprisonment. The decision has heightened political conflict in Pakistan, with Khan asking his voters to demonstrate against what he termed a politically driven judgment.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 21, 2025 11:10:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on his supporters to prepare for nationwide protests and announced his intention to challenge the verdict against him in the Islamabad High Court after he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-II corruption case, Dawn reported.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Will Need To Stand Up For Rights’ Imran Khan

Khan sent his message via his legal team because he does not now have access to his social media accounts. The PTI founder told Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to start preparing for a major street protest, according to a post on X that describes a conversation between Khan and his attorney. “I have instructed Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to get ready for the street protest. The country as a whole will need to stand up for its rights,” he declared.

Khan claimed he was not surprised by the result and that he had already instructed his legal team to challenge the decision at the high court.”The Toshakhana-II ruling is nothing new to me, just like the irrational rulings and punishments of the previous three years. He said that his legal team was “not even heard” and that the court made this ruling in a hurry without any supporting documentation or meeting legal standards. According to Dawn, he added that the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the larger legal community must take the lead in upholding constitutional supremacy and the rule of law, emphasising that economic advancement is impossible without justice.

You Might Be Interested In

What Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Calls It

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called the decision “blatantly unconstitutional, illegal, malicious and the worst form of political revenge and a textbook case of victimisation” in an official statement. PTI leaders alleged that the conviction was aimed solely at prolonging Khan’s imprisonment and easing pressure on what they termed a “petrified ruling clique”. They claimed that political victimisation was being carried out through a “subservient” judiciary, undermining the rule of law in the country. Addressing a press conference alongside senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that Imran Khan met his lead counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, in the courtroom and shared a message for the nation. He quoted Khan as saying, “I am standing firm and resolute and will not seek an apology from anyone, come what may.” Raja further alleged that the case relied only on promissory notes and lacked substantive evidence. “They have no witnesses except the person whom the PTI founder himself brought forward,” he said. The sentencing of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-II case has triggered public debate and raised concerns about the credibility of the judicial process.

Toshakhana II Case 

Speaking to ANI, residents and journalists in Lahore and Peshawar questioned the court’s ruling, citing alleged political motivations and lack of evidence. Lahore resident Hamid Riaz Doger said, “The judiciary has become so weak that the public no longer has any confidence in its rulings. Recently, on May 9th, many people were sentenced. Many of them weren’t even present at the scene, yet they were sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the Toshakhana II case, the court has sentenced Imran Khan and his wife to 17 years of imprisonment. The truth is, the courts can say whatever they want, and our rulers can say whatever they want, but the public has no confidence in these courts or these sentences.” A Bulgari jewellery set valued at more over PKR 71 million that was given to the Saudi Crown Prince is allegedly undervalued. Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan were condemned under laws pertaining to corruption and criminal breach of trust. Zaki Ullah Mujahid, a Lahore resident, claimed that the public’s confidence in the legal system has been damaged by the courts’ ruling.

Zaki Ullah Mujahid, another citizen of Lahore, claimed that the decision had further eroded popular trust in democratic institutions. “I believe this is a spectacle that has eroded public trust in Pakistan’s democracy and its institutions. If we want to move our country forward, then every institution and every individual must play their role within the framework of the constitution and the law…The forceful way in which this matter is being pursued is certainly not commendable.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Mass Shooting In South Africa’s Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunman

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 11:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: imran khan newsimran khan news todayImran Khan sentenceToshakhana II case

RELATED News

Why H-1B Visa Renewal Appointments Are Being CANCELLED Abruptly In India? How Is It Triggering Job Loss Panic Among Indians | Explained

What Epstein Files Release Means For Trump | Explained

Elon Musk Crosses $749 Billion Net Worth: How Close Is He To Becoming The World’s First Trillionaire? Explained

Epstein Files Scandal: 16 Documents, Including Trump Photo, Vanish Amid Public Outrage And Cover-Up Speculation

Invitation Or Provocation? Netanyahu Vows New York Visit ‘Soon’ As Vernikov Dares Mamdani Over Arrest Threats

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandha Box Office Collection Day 16: Dhurandhar Smashes Rs 500 Crore Mark As Avatar: Fire and Ash, Akhanda 2 See Surge

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Australia Seal Ashes In Style At Adelaide, Eye WTC27 Final Spot

‘There Is One Modi, Shri Hanuman Finally Serves’: What External Affairs Minister Said When Asked If India Needs ‘More Than One Jaishankar’

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins, Vote Counting Underway, BJP Wins Three

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (21.12.2025): Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave And Thick Fog Bring Visibility To A Halt

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case
Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case
Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case
Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

QUICK LINKS