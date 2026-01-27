Imran Khan Denied Healthcare? Doctors Say ‘Treatment Inside Jail Too Risky’ As Former PM’s Condition Deteriorates

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is again at the center of health worries while he remains in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. For more than two years, he has been in prison following several convictions and sentences imposed on him since 2023. He has been in isolation since December 2, 2025 which is almost 55 days.

In the latest concern, doctors found a problem with his eyes during medical checks inside the jail. According to recent reports, a medical team from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) say he may have a condition called Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in one eye. This means a vein in the eye is blocked and could affect his vision if not treated properly. Doctors reportedly said that the treatment is too risky to give inside the jail and should be done in a proper hospital setting. According to one doctor’s written note, he could need three injections and a full eye examination to treat the problem safely.

Medical Visits Raise Concern on Imran Khan’s health

As per reports, a medical team from PIMS visited Imran Khan on January 24, 2026 and each time they pointed to the same issue with his eye. One doctor said they could not treat him in the jail because they would need better equipment and a full operating setup. He is scheduled to have another check up on January 31.

Supporters of Khan have been sharing these findings online, and their posts say the eye condition is serious and needs prompt care. Some comments have said that delaying treatment could harm his eyesight or make other health problems worse.

So far, official prison authorities have not released a statement about this specific eye problem. In the past, the jail has insisted that Imran Khan’s health is being checked regularly and that he is getting all the medical care he needs. In November 2025, officials said Khan was “fully healthy” and that rumors about his health or transfer were “baseless.” They also said he was under constant medical supervision inside Adiala Jail.

Family and Supporters Sound Alarm

This is not the first time Imran Khan’s health has been in the news. Over the past year, medical reports have shown he has had ear and dental problems, and specialists have examined him for these issues several times. Those problems were described as minor and treatable, and overall health was often said to be stable.

At other times, his party leaders and family have expressed worry about his wellbeing in prison and asked for more regular checkups and better care. According to reports, in August 2025, Imran Khan even asked the Islamabad High Court to allow doctors of his choice to check his health regularly because they felt the jail’s medical care was not enough.

For now, doctors’ latest concern about Khan’s eyes is another new twist in the ongoing debate over his treatment in custody. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters want him to be taken to a hospital for proper care, while the government and jail officials have so far stuck to their earlier statements that his health is looked after.

