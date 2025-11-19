LIVE TV
Home > World > Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Played Protagonist In Pakistan’s ‘Game Of Thrones’: New Report Reveals Shocking Details About Her Black Magic, Political Influence

Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Played Protagonist In Pakistan's 'Game Of Thrones': New Report Reveals Shocking Details About Her Black Magic, Political Influence

The article alleges that Bushra Bibi held extraordinary spiritual and personal influence over former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. (Photo from @InsafPK on X)
Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. (Photo from @InsafPK on X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 14:57:45 IST

Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Played Protagonist In Pakistan’s ‘Game Of Thrones’: New Report Reveals Shocking Details About Her Black Magic, Political Influence

Pakistan’s political landscape has taken a controversial turn once again, with Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, emerging at the centre of it. Bushra Bibi, who is currently serving a jail sentence with Khan in a graft case, is back in the spotlight after a detailed article in The Economist made striking claims about her influence during Khan’s tenure from 2018 to 2022.

The article, titled “The mystic, the cricketer and the spy: Pakistan’s game of thrones”, alleges that Bushra Bibi held extraordinary spiritual and personal influence over Khan. It claims she used black magic and religious rituals to guide not only the former PM but also key decisions in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The report also says that Pakistan’s current Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had once warned Khan about her influence when he briefly headed the country’s intelligence agency, ISI. Instead of heeding the warning, Khan removed him.

Those close to the couple reportedly told the magazine that Bushra Bibi played a major role in political appointments, PTI strategies, and even day-to-day governance. According to one account, she stopped a long-time aide, Awn Chaudry, from attending Khan’s oath-taking ceremony because of a dream she had.

Others said Khan sent her photos of candidates for government posts because she claimed she could “read faces”. One relative said Khan even delayed a flight for hours based on her advice about unfavourable spiritual timing.

Former ministers also expressed concern about her involvement. Faisal Vawda said she attended high-level meetings and sometimes spoke more than senior officials, including the army chief at the time, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A former cabinet member described her interference as “absolute”.

The report has triggered sharp political reactions. PTI rejected the story as “recycled propaganda” and said it was considering legal action unless The Economist apologised. It claimed the article ignored serious issues such as alleged political persecution and rigged elections.

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling PML-N said the article confirmed what they had long claimed about Khan’s inner circle. Journalists and analysts also weighed in, calling the piece a revealing look into the mix of power, superstition, and influence at the top levels of Pakistan’s politics.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Still Struggling To Repair Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases Hit During Operation Sindoor 6 Months Ago: Check Satellite Proof

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 2:57 PM IST
Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Played Protagonist In Pakistan's 'Game Of Thrones': New Report Reveals Shocking Details About Her Black Magic, Political Influence

QUICK LINKS