India, Brazil Sign Critical Minerals Deal To Cut China Dependence, Leaders Backs $20 Billion Trade, PM Modi Says, ‘It’s A Win-Win Partnership’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described India’s ties with Brazil as a “win-win partnership”, setting an ambitious target to push bilateral trade beyond $20 billion over the next decade. Speaking after delegation-level talks in New Delhi, he said both nations are committed to expanding cooperation across sectors, from technology and energy to defence and agriculture.

The Prime Minister was addressing a joint press interaction with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following their meeting at Hyderabad House.

Trade Target And Economic Push

Calling Brazil India’s largest trading partner in Latin America, Modi said the $20 billion trade goal reflects not just economic ambition but mutual trust. He noted that the presence of a strong business delegation from Brazil signalled confidence in deepening commercial ties.

Both leaders discussed expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), a move expected to boost market access and diversify trade baskets. The Prime Minister said broadening the agreement would unlock fresh opportunities for businesses on both sides.

A key outcome of the talks was an agreement on cooperation in critical minerals and rare earths, aimed at strengthening resilient and diversified supply chains. The pact is seen as strategically significant amid growing global competition over mineral resources.

Technology, Energy And Green Growth

Modi highlighted collaboration in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, supercomputers, semiconductors and blockchain. He announced progress toward setting up a Centre of Excellence for Digital Public Infrastructure in Brazil, underlining the shared vision of leveraging technology for inclusive growth.

Energy cooperation, he said, remains a cornerstone of the relationship. Alongside hydrocarbons, the two countries are stepping up efforts in renewable energy, ethanol blending and sustainable aviation fuel. Brazil’s participation in the Global Biofuel Alliance was cited as evidence of a joint commitment to green development.

Brazil has also proposed joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an initiative launched by India to promote resilient infrastructure worldwide. Modi said Brazil’s expertise would strengthen the coalition’s objectives.

Expanding Cooperation In Defence, Agriculture And Health

The Prime Minister noted that defence ties are steadily growing, reflecting strategic trust between the two democracies. He also pointed to new initiatives in agriculture and food security, including plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in Brazil focused on oilseeds, pulses and integrated farming systems.

In healthcare, Modi said there is vast scope for cooperation. India will continue supplying affordable, high-quality medicines to Brazil, while also promoting Ayurveda and traditional medicine to support holistic healthcare.

Shared Global Vision

On international platforms, both countries reaffirmed their alignment on key global issues. Modi stressed that dialogue and diplomacy must guide conflict resolution and reiterated that terrorism and its backers are enemies of humanity. He also called for urgent reforms in global institutions to address contemporary challenges.

Expressing confidence that President Lula’s visit would add new momentum to the strategic partnership, Modi said India and Brazil would continue working closely to advance the priorities of the Global South and deepen their long-standing friendship.

