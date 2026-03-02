‘India Has Always Called For Dialogue, Diplomacy’: PM Narendra Modi On West Asia Conflict, Reaffirms Peace Stand

As tensions flared across West Asia on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path to resolving global conflicts. Addressing a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Modi described the fast-evolving developments in the region as a matter of “grave concern” for New Delhi.

‘India Has Always Called For Dialogue’

“India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes,” the Prime Minister said, underlining the country’s consistent stand on peaceful conflict resolution.

He stressed that when democratic nations unite in their approach, their collective call for peace carries greater weight. “India’s stance has always been clear on tensions across the world. When two democracies stand together, the call for peace becomes stronger,” he noted.

Shared Concerns Over Terrorism, Extremism

Highlighting common ground between India and Canada, Modi said both nations share deep concerns over terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

“We share the same feelings on terrorism, extremism and radicalisation, as these are serious challenges not just for us but for the entire world,” he said, adding that closer international cooperation is essential to ensure global stability.

“It is important to have close cooperation to tackle such issues for world peace and stability,” he added.

Government Monitoring Situation Closely

The Prime Minister assured that India is closely tracking the developments in West Asia and remains engaged with countries in the region to safeguard Indian citizens.

“We are working closely with every country to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region,” he said.

His remarks came after joint US-Israel military strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday. In response, Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting multiple countries in the region, significantly escalating tensions.

(Via Agency Inputs)

