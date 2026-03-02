LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Burn In Hell': TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death | WATCH Viral Video

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

Australian broadcaster Rita Panahi delivered a sharp on-air reaction following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli missile strikes. Speaking during a live segment on Sky News Australia, Panahi described the development as the end of “47 years of Islamist tyranny” and said she never expected to witness such a moment in her lifetime.

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death (Pic Credits: X)
‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death (Pic Credits: X)

Published: March 2, 2026 13:05:48 IST

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

Australian broadcaster Rita Panahi delivered a sharp on-air reaction following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli missile strikes. Speaking during a live segment on Sky News Australia, Panahi described the development as the end of “47 years of Islamist tyranny” and said she never expected to witness such a moment in her lifetime.

Panahi, who fled Iran as a child and has previously spoken about her inability to return due to safety concerns, called the reported strike a turning point for the country. She also praised US President Donald Trump for what she described as “courage” in authorizing the military action, which officials referred to as “Operation Epic Fury.”

Mixed Reactions Inside Iran

News of Khamenei’s reported death triggered emotional scenes across Iran. While some citizens mourned the long-serving leader, others were seen celebrating what they viewed as a historic shift. Television anchors inside the country appeared visibly shaken as they confirmed the reports on air.

Khamenei had led the Islamic Republic for 36 years, shaping its domestic and foreign policy and maintaining a hardline stance against Western powers and Israel. His reported death marks a major moment in the region’s political trajectory.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that additional strikes targeting thousands of sites linked to the Iranian regime could follow in the coming days, signalling that tensions may continue to escalate.

Rita Panahi’s Viral Clip And Global Reactions

Panahi’s remarks quickly went viral online, with clips shared widely on X and other platforms, garnering over 100,000 views within hours. Her co-anchor, Rowan Dean, noted the deeply personal nature of the moment for her, given her background.

International reactions have been sharply divided. Russia condemned the strikes, with President Vladimir Putin offering condolences and describing the killing as a violation of international norms.

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS