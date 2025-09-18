India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’

India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’

India will closely examine the Saudi Arabia–Pakistan strategic defence pact, which declares an attack on one as aggression against both. The pact, signed during Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Saudi visit, aims to deepen defence cooperation. New Delhi says it will assess its impact on India’s national security and regional stability.

India to study Saudi-Pakistan defence pact that treats an attack on one as aggression against both amid regional tensions. Photo: X.
India to study Saudi-Pakistan defence pact that treats an attack on one as aggression against both amid regional tensions. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 18, 2025 10:01:17 IST

India on Thursday said it will study the implications of the strategic mutual defence pact recently signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Under the agreement, both countries have agreed to treat an attack on either as an “aggression against both.” MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian government was aware that such a development had been under consideration.

India To Study Impact of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defense Pact

“We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

He added that India would examine the implications of the deal for India’s national security as well as for regional and global stability.

“The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains,” the statement read.

What Is Inside the Saudi-Pakistan Pact

The deal was signed by the leaders of two Islamic countries. The pact is officially titled the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Also Read: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defense Pact, ‘Any Attack On One Will Be Considered An Attack On Both’

According to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency and quoted by AFP, the agreement “aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.”

The statement further noted that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Timing of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defense Pact

The pact signed by the two countries comes at a time when Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, seem to be in panic mode following Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar. Israel was widely condemned for attacking Doha even the US called it a unilateral action.

The deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also comes months after India and Pakistan’s four-day-long military conflict.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Deal: Could Riyadh Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?

RELATED News

"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish
Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST
Poll shows huge support for global cooperation, but failing grades for UN, others
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Deal: Could Riyadh Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defense Pact, ‘Any Attack On One Will Be Considered An Attack On Both’

LATEST NEWS

Panasonic aims to develop groundbreaking EV battery in about two years
iValue Infosolutions IPO Begins: Planning To Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know
US import dependence on EU on the rise, outpacing China, study finds
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
How to get more fibre into your diet – and why it matters for seniors
"Dangerous and utterly reprehensible": Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP's over Hazratbal Dargah row
Central Sanskrit University’s Digital Push Brings Ancient Wisdom To The World
"He has a new take on filmmaking": Actor Lakshya on Aryan Khan's directorial skills in 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Haryana Minister Vipul Goel Launches ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ To Boost Faridabad Enrollment Ratio To 50% By 2035
India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’
India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’
India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’
India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’

QUICK LINKS