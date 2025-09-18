India Reacts As Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defence Deal: ‘Studying, Aware Of The Development’

India on Thursday said it will study the implications of the strategic mutual defence pact recently signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Under the agreement, both countries have agreed to treat an attack on either as an “aggression against both.” MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian government was aware that such a development had been under consideration.

India To Study Impact of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defense Pact

“We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration,” Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

🚨⚡️UNUSUAL Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have formalized a mutual security treaty. The treaty stipulates that any attack on either country will be considered an attack on both. This formally legalizes the use of Pakistani nuclear weapons to defend the kingdom. pic.twitter.com/JOc79v2xNQ — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) September 17, 2025

He added that India would examine the implications of the deal for India’s national security as well as for regional and global stability.

“The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains,” the statement read.

Our response to media queries on reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

🔗 https://t.co/jr2dL0L4xP pic.twitter.com/Exlrm4wBEw — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 18, 2025

What Is Inside the Saudi-Pakistan Pact

The deal was signed by the leaders of two Islamic countries. The pact is officially titled the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency and quoted by AFP, the agreement “aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.”

The statement further noted that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Timing of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defense Pact

The pact signed by the two countries comes at a time when Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, seem to be in panic mode following Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar. Israel was widely condemned for attacking Doha even the US called it a unilateral action.

The deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also comes months after India and Pakistan’s four-day-long military conflict.

