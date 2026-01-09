LIVE TV
Home > World > India Sharply Responds To ‘Disturbing Pattern’ Of Attacks Against Hindus In Bangladesh By ‘Extremists,’ Highlights Troubling Trend

India Sharply Responds To 'Disturbing Pattern' Of Attacks Against Hindus In Bangladesh By 'Extremists,' Highlights Troubling Trend

India strongly flags a disturbing pattern of extremist attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, criticising attempts to downplay communal violence.

India said it remains deeply concerned about what it termed “unremitting hostility” against minorities. (Photo: ANI)
India said it remains deeply concerned about what it termed “unremitting hostility” against minorities. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 9, 2026 18:56:11 IST

India Sharply Responds To 'Disturbing Pattern' Of Attacks Against Hindus In Bangladesh By 'Extremists,' Highlights Troubling Trend

India on Friday issued a strong response to the continuing violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, warning of a “disturbing pattern” of recurring communal attacks and accusing Dhaka of downplaying extremist violence by attributing it to unrelated causes.

India Flags Repeated Attacks on Minorities by Extremists

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi continues to witness a worrying trend of targeted attacks on minorities, their homes and businesses in Bangladesh.

“We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly,” Jaiswal said.

India underlined that these were not isolated incidents but part of an ongoing cycle of violence that has created fear and insecurity among minority communities, particularly Hindus.

‘Troubling Tendency’ to Downplay Communal Violence: India

India also criticised what it described as Bangladesh’s “troubling tendency” to attribute communal violence to personal rivalries, political disputes or extraneous reasons.

“Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA reiterated that communal attacks cannot be dismissed as exaggerations or political fallout, warning that denial only worsens the situation on the ground.

Thousands of Incidents Documented Under Interim Government

India recalled that it had raised the issue earlier as well. According to figures cited by New Delhi, more than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including killings, arson and land grabs, have been documented during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

“These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations,” Jaiswal had said in a previous briefing.

Recent Killings and Mob Violence Deepen Concerns

The Indian response comes amid a surge in violent incidents targeting Hindus in Bangladesh:

  • A 40-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly gang-raped, tied to a tree and had her hair cut off in Jhenaidah district.

  • Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman, was stabbed and set on fire by a mob in Shariatpur; he later died of burn injuries.

  • Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched on December 18 after being falsely accused of blasphemy; his body was hung from a tree and set ablaze.

  • Amrit Mondal, another Hindu youth, was lynched by a mob in December, with authorities denying a communal angle.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported 51 cases of communal violence, including 10 murders, in December 2025 alone.

Violence After Youth Leader’s Killing Sparks Wider Unrest

Tensions escalated further after Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s 2024 student uprising, was shot dead by masked gunmen in Dhaka on December 12.

Following his killing, mobs vandalised and set fire to the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, along with cultural organisations Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, triggering widespread unrest.

Global Concern Grows; UK MP Seeks Action

The violence has also drawn international attention. UK MP Priti Patel wrote to British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, urging the UK to use its influence to stabilise the situation in Bangladesh.



“Religious freedoms should be protected. The murders of Hindus and persecution taking place are wrong and must stop,” Patel said.

She cited reports of at least six Hindus being killed within an 18-day period and asked what steps the UK government was taking to ensure the safety of Hindu communities.

India Says It Is Closely Monitoring Developments

India said it remains deeply concerned about what it termed “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh and is closely watching developments in its neighbourhood.

While the Bangladesh government has maintained that it is committed to protecting minorities, India stressed that strong and swift action is essential to prevent further violence and restore confidence among vulnerable communities.

ALSO READ: Will Trump Take Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize? Here’s What President ‘Jokingly’ Said Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 6:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshbangladesh hindusIndia-Bangladesh relationsMEA statement Bangladesh

India Sharply Responds To 'Disturbing Pattern' Of Attacks Against Hindus In Bangladesh By 'Extremists,' Highlights Troubling Trend

