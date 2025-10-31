Punjab-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car In Canada

Arvi Singh Sagoo, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman, died in hospital on October 24, five days after he was violently assaulted in Edmonton, Canada. The attack followed a confrontation with a stranger who was reportedly urinating on Sagoo’s car in the early hours of October 19, according to local media reports.

At the time of the incident, Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their vehicle after dinner when he spotted the man and confronted him.

Arvi Singh Sagoo Killing Details

According to Sagoo’s brother and eyewitnesses, the businessman approached the man and asked, “Hey, what are you doing?” The stranger allegedly responded, “Whatever I want,” before punching Sagoo in the head, causing him to collapse to the ground.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, near 109 Street and 100 Avenue, at around 2:20 a.m., finding Sagoo unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and placed on life support. Despite intensive medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on October 24, according to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

Who is The Suspect in Arvi Singh Sagoo’s Killing?

In a statement, the EPS confirmed that the attack was unprovoked and that there was no prior connection between Sagoo and the accused. The suspect, Kyle Papin, aged 40, was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police noted that the charges could be upgraded pending the outcome of the investigation. Papin is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 4, the EPS said.

Who Was Arvi Singh Sagoo?

Sagoo’s family described him as a respected and responsible member of the local business community. His brother told Global News that Sagoo’s actions stemmed from his instinct to protect his property, emphasizing that the assault was sudden and completely unprovoked.

“He was just trying to do the right thing,” his brother said, adding that the family is devastated by the senseless act of violence.

Sagoo’s death comes just days before another shocking incident involving an Indian-origin businessman. On October 27, Darshan Singh Sahsi, a 68-year-old Ludhiana-born industrialist, was shot dead in Abbotsford, Canada. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was designated a terrorist entity by the Canadian government last month, has claimed responsibility for Sahsi’s killing.

