LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > World > 2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Five more suspects have been recently arrested over their involvement in the Louvre heist, including the main suspect in the $102 million (£76 million) robbery, Paris' public prosecutor has said. These latest detentions follow the partial confessions of two men earlier this week, who admitted some involvement in the daring robbery.

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here (Pic Credit: ANI)
2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here (Pic Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 17:11:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Five more suspects have been recently arrested over their involvement in the Louvre heist, including the main suspect in the $102 million (£76 million) robbery, Paris’ public prosecutor has said. These latest detentions follow the partial confessions of two men earlier this week, who admitted some involvement in the daring robbery.

While the stolen Napoleonic jewels are yet to be recovered, investigators confirmed that DNA evidence from one of the newly arrested suspects may connect them to the crime scene, Beccuau told media.

The theft, which has drawn global attention, has also raised concerns over the security measures at the world’s most visited museum. According to the reports, the thieves climbed the Louvre’s exterior using a basket lift, broke a window, smashed display cases, and escaped with the valuables in under eight minutes. Police arrived approximately two to three minutes after a witness alerted them.

Louvre Heist: What Was Taken?

The robbery targeted the Apollo Gallery, renowned for housing the Crown Diamonds. Eight items were stolen, including:

A sapphire diadem, necklace, and earrings linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense,

An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon’s second wife,

A reliquary brooch,

The diadem and large corsage-bow brooch of Empress Eugénie

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin’s Russia Reacts Cautiously To Trump’s Nuclear Testing Remarks: ‘Until Now, We Didn’t know…’

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: French Crown JewelsLouvre Museum heistparis news

RELATED News

Why Changpeng Zhao’s Cleared Record Could Reshape Global Crypto Policy

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

Did You Know About Japan’s ‘No Visible Tattoo’ Policy in Gyms and Hot Springs?

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Trishul 2025 Tri-Service Combat: The Army, Navy, Air Force Come Together For Mega Military Exercise That Is Giving Jitters To Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

Heena Jaikishan on Gujarati Cinema’s Bold New Era

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

Who Is Rohit Arya? Man Who Held 20 Children Hostage In Mumbai, Threatened To Set The Place On Fire Only Because…

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

Mumbai Man Takes 20 Children Hostage at Powai Acting School; Accused Rohit Arya Dies Later

Bihar Polls: Four-Way Electoral Battle In Munger As BJP Battles To Hold Volatile Seat

YS Jagan to Hold Key Review on Cyclone Montha Impact with YSRCP Leaders Tomorrow

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here
2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here
2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here
2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

QUICK LINKS