2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Five more suspects have been recently arrested over their involvement in the Louvre heist, including the main suspect in the $102 million (£76 million) robbery, Paris’ public prosecutor has said. These latest detentions follow the partial confessions of two men earlier this week, who admitted some involvement in the daring robbery.

While the stolen Napoleonic jewels are yet to be recovered, investigators confirmed that DNA evidence from one of the newly arrested suspects may connect them to the crime scene, Beccuau told media.

The theft, which has drawn global attention, has also raised concerns over the security measures at the world’s most visited museum. According to the reports, the thieves climbed the Louvre’s exterior using a basket lift, broke a window, smashed display cases, and escaped with the valuables in under eight minutes. Police arrived approximately two to three minutes after a witness alerted them.

Louvre Heist: What Was Taken?

The robbery targeted the Apollo Gallery, renowned for housing the Crown Diamonds. Eight items were stolen, including:

A sapphire diadem, necklace, and earrings linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense,

An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon’s second wife,

A reliquary brooch,

The diadem and large corsage-bow brooch of Empress Eugénie

