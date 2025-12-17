LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

Schaumburg, Illinois, was shaken after 28-year-old Abhijit Patel allegedly killed his 67-year-old father with a sledgehammer during Thanksgiving weekend. Despite a protection order, Patel lived at home and reportedly called the murder a “religious duty,” raising mental health concerns.

Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Killing Father With Sledgehammer in Illinois (Pc: X)
Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Killing Father With Sledgehammer in Illinois (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 17, 2025 16:23:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

The community of Schaumburg, Illinois, is engulfed in a grim atmosphere after a brutal domestic tragedy involving an Indian-origin family. The police have taken 28-year-old Abhijit Patel into custody and charged him with murder in the first degree for the brutal killing of his 67-year-old father with a sledgehammer.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend witnessed the tragic event, and the local Indian community has been deeply shocked and saddened by it. The police records indicate that Abhijit was living in the family house at the time of the deadly clash, even though there was a valid order of protection against him that required him to stay away from the place.

Mental Competency

The legal process has brought to surface a worrisome psychological aspect of the case. The suspect during police interrogations reportedly described the violent act as a “religious duty,” thereby implying either a very deep disconnection from reality or a serious mental health crisis.

The police who were taking the interrogations observed that the strange behavior of the suspect and the very shocking reason for the crime have made the mental health issue a main point of the trial.

Although the motive is still linked to these crazy claims, the court will probably request very thorough psychiatric assessments to see if the defendant is really able to take part in the trial for his acts.

Domestic Safety

This unfortunate event has uncovered weaknesses that are crucial in the implementation of safety measures at home. Despite the fact that the family had obtained a court order of protection against Abhijit, his stay in the house hints at either a failure of the system meant for safeguarding or a complex relationship among the family members that made complete separation impossible.

Evidence collected from the site points out that the 67-year-old victim was subjected to severe injuries, and the discovery of the sledgehammer adds to the violent nature of the incident as it were a dark reminder. The situation epitomizes the extreme dangers which occur when protection orders are transgressed, and the vulnerable family members are left at the mercy of the abuser in their own homes.

Also Read: ‘Alcoholic Personality’, ‘Microdosing Musk’, ‘Conspiracy Vance’: White House Chief Susie Wiles Drops Bombshell Claims On Trump Team

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10Illinois murderindian origin man

RELATED News

Naveed Akram’s Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter’s Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Protests Outside Indian Mission in Dhaka; NCP Leader Says ‘Will Cut Off 7 Sisters’

Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Puts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In A Fix: Send Troops Or Risk US Fury?

From Sydney To Amsterdam To New York, Jews Under Attack Worldwide – Do Recent Attacks Strengthen Israel’s Argument Against Hamas, Palestine?

Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

Is Homebound Going To Oscars? What Is The Difference Between Getting Shortlisted And Nominated? Explained

The Hidden Drain: Why Manual IT Asset Handoffs Are Costing Companies More Than They Realize

UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

PixAI Technologies Partners with Orbit Capital to Support Global Expansion of Multi-Vertical AI Platforms

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

Geopolitical Tensions Push Crude Oil Above $56: Venezuela Blockade Sparks 1.5% Surge Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim
Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim
Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim
Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

QUICK LINKS