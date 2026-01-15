LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

A New Jersey Indian-origin mother has been charged with double murder after her two young sons, both elementary school students, were found dead inside their home, according to prosecutors. The case has shocked the local community, with schools offering counseling as authorities continue to investigate what led to the tragedy.

Indian-origin mother kills two kids in US while husband was away. (Image: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)
Indian-origin mother kills two kids in US while husband was away. (Image: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 15, 2026 13:03:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

A 35-year-old Indian-origin New Jersey woman, Priyatharsini Natarajan, has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young sons, aged 5 and 7, were found dead inside their home on Tuesday evening. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the children’s father came home from work around 6:45 p.m. and found his sons unresponsive. He then called 911 and told them that “his wife did something to them.” Soon after, police and emergency responders arrived at the scene however, they were unable to save the boys, and they declared the young boys dead at the home, the boys were found dead in their bedroom. 

Indian-origin Natarajan charged with first-degree murder 

Officers arrested Natarajan at the house and charged her with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. She was taken to Somerset County Jail and is being held pending a detention hearing. Authorities have not publicly released a motive, and the medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine how the boys died. It was not yet known if Natarajan had acquired an attorney. 

You Might Be Interested In

The victims were students at Sunnymead Elementary School, and school officials described the loss as deeply painful. Superintendent Mike Volpe said that “Our priority remains the emotional health of our students and staff,” and called the situation “unfathomable”. He further added that “Crisis response teams and additional counseling services are on-site and will remain available for as long as they are needed. We are urging families to be simple and direct when speaking with their children, to limit social media exposure to avoid distressing rumors…”

Previous cases parents killing their children

Such cases of parents killing their own children are rare but whenever they come to light they are always shocking. In a similar case, two siblings were murdered by their mother in 2011 in Hillsborough County, Florida. That case drew national attention at the time. 

Another recent case in US, where a father was convicted of killing his daughter after years of her disappearance in New Hampshire. 

The local police have urged anyone with any information to come forward which can help the ongoing investigation

Also Read: ‘No Plan For Executions’: Donald Trump Says ‘Killing In Iran Is STOPPING; We’ll Find Out About It’

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 1:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-12Indian originlatest world newsus news

RELATED News

Pakistani Muslim Man In His 40s: Who Is The Key Accused In London Gang-Rape Case Where 200 Sikhs Rescued 16-Year Old From Grooming Gang?

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, ‘This Time Bullet Won’t Miss’ – Will US Strike Tehran Now?

Why Has Donald Trump Reversed His Tone On Iran Protests? Says Killings Are Subsiding, No Executions Planned As Death Toll Crosses 3,400

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

LATEST NEWS

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli Can Soon Lose Number One Position After Rare Failure In Rajkot

‘Everyone Knows He’s a Cheat’: Another Australian Woman Claims Karan Aujla DM’d Her as Cheating Allegations Spiral Online

YouTube Rolls Out New Parental Control Feature: Allows To Set Time Limit Or Block Shorts For Kids, Here Is How It Works

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

What Could Be The Connection Between ‘Umair 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS Pakistan’ And ’19 minute Viral Video’? The Truth Will Shock You

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Posts 9.9% Q3 Net Profit, Strong Profitability on Stable Revenue, No Expansion Plans Yet

Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

Priyanka Chopra Goes Full Pirate Avatar in The Bluff – Nick Jonas Is in Awe

‘Jana Nayagan’ Case: Supreme Court Declines Producer’s Plea, Directs Madras High Court to Deliver Verdict

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed
Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed
Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed
Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

QUICK LINKS