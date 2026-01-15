Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

A 35-year-old Indian-origin New Jersey woman, Priyatharsini Natarajan, has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young sons, aged 5 and 7, were found dead inside their home on Tuesday evening.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the children’s father came home from work around 6:45 p.m. and found his sons unresponsive. He then called 911 and told them that “his wife did something to them.” Soon after, police and emergency responders arrived at the scene however, they were unable to save the boys, and they declared the young boys dead at the home, the boys were found dead in their bedroom.

Indian-origin Natarajan charged with first-degree murder

Officers arrested Natarajan at the house and charged her with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. She was taken to Somerset County Jail and is being held pending a detention hearing. Authorities have not publicly released a motive, and the medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine how the boys died. It was not yet known if Natarajan had acquired an attorney.

The victims were students at Sunnymead Elementary School, and school officials described the loss as deeply painful. Superintendent Mike Volpe said that “Our priority remains the emotional health of our students and staff,” and called the situation “unfathomable”. He further added that “Crisis response teams and additional counseling services are on-site and will remain available for as long as they are needed. We are urging families to be simple and direct when speaking with their children, to limit social media exposure to avoid distressing rumors…”

Previous cases parents killing their children

Such cases of parents killing their own children are rare but whenever they come to light they are always shocking. In a similar case, two siblings were murdered by their mother in 2011 in Hillsborough County, Florida. That case drew national attention at the time.

Another recent case in US, where a father was convicted of killing his daughter after years of her disappearance in New Hampshire.

The local police have urged anyone with any information to come forward which can help the ongoing investigation

