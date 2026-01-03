Burnt Alive, Left To Die – Hindu Businessman Khokon Das Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman has died days after he was brutally attacked, stabbed, and set on fire by a mob in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district, according to local media reports. The incident, which occurred on December 31, adds to a growing series of violent attacks targeting religious minorities in the country.

Khokon Das, 50, succumbed to his injuries after suffering severe burns and stab wounds during the assault.

Mob Attacked Khokon Das While Travelling in Autorickshaw

Das, who ran a medicine shop and a mobile banking business, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers intercepted the vehicle, reports said.

According to police and local media accounts, the assailants allegedly dragged him out, beat him up, hacked him with sharp weapons and then poured petrol on his head before setting him on fire.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Das jumped into a roadside pond, prompting nearby residents to raise an alarm.

Police said the attackers fled the scene shortly after the assault. Locals rescued Das and rushed him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Given the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to a hospital in Dhaka. He later died while undergoing treatment, local media reported.

Spate of Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

The killing comes just days after another Hindu man, Bajendra Biswas, was shot dead while on security duty at a garment factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh.

Local reports said the accused, identified as Noman Mia, asked Biswas, “Do I shoot you?” before pulling the trigger.

Last week, a man identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched over allegations of extortion. The incident came just days after the murder of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed over allegations of blasphemy.

India Raises Alarm Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

India has voiced grave concern over what it described as the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh.

On January 3, BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad amid the backlash.

According to Bangladesh’s 2022 census, the Hindu population in the country is approximately 13.13 million, accounting for about 7.95% of the total population.

Also Read: BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh