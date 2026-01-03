BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed a formal request with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team from the Indian Premier League (IPL), to release the Bangladeshi pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster amidst the ongoing controversy that has resulted from the diplomatic strains and public outcry.

BCCI’s Response To KKR And Mustafizur Rahman

The secretary of BCCI, Devajit Saikia, validated the act by stating that the board had advised the franchise to let go of Rahman because of ‘the new developments all around’, mentioning the political scenario between Bangladesh and India and civil unrest which has caused talks about the inclusion of Bangladeshi players in the tournament. KKR bought Rahman for a whopping ₹9.20 crore at the IPL auction, thus making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player ever in the league’s history. BCCI has generally been quite subtle in its approach regarding foreign players, even though it had to follow the instructions. Earlier the board had claimed that the Indian government hadn’t sent any message which would stop the Bangladeshi players from participating in the IPL, and the officers were saying that they would act only after their government directs them.

Bangladesh Political tensions

The matter has also received wider reactions from the likes of former cricketers urging to remain calm and to be patient, while the lesser ones suggesting that the stakeholders should simply ‘play the waiting game’ as the situation continues to unfold with official clarity still being a long ways off. The ongoing tug of war between the two sides clearly shows how the whole world of sports especially the high profile IPL can sometimes get mixed up with geopolitical issues and public emotions, even when the cricketing authorities are making every effort to uphold neutrality in the political discourse.

