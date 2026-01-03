LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala al udeid air base 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

By the news and objections from Indian society and politics about a Bangladeshi player's entrance, India's objection was strengthened amidst reports of unrest and violence against the minority religions in Bangladesh. Some commentators and leaders criticized the action and even called for Rahman to be excluded from the league on these grounds.

(Image Credit: BCCI, ANI)
(Image Credit: BCCI, ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 3, 2026 11:24:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed a formal request with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team from the Indian Premier League (IPL), to release the Bangladeshi pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster amidst the ongoing controversy that has resulted from the diplomatic strains and public outcry.

You Might Be Interested In

BCCI’s Response To KKR And Mustafizur Rahman

The secretary of BCCI, Devajit Saikia, validated the act by stating that the board had advised the franchise to let go of Rahman because of ‘the new developments all around’, mentioning the political scenario between Bangladesh and India and civil unrest which has caused talks about the inclusion of Bangladeshi players in the tournament. KKR bought Rahman for a whopping ₹9.20 crore at the IPL auction, thus making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player ever in the league’s history. BCCI has generally been quite subtle in its approach regarding foreign players, even though it had to follow the instructions. Earlier the board had claimed that the Indian government hadn’t sent any message which would stop the Bangladeshi players from participating in the IPL, and the officers were saying that they would act only after their government directs them. 

Bangladesh Political tensions

The matter has also received wider reactions from the likes of former cricketers urging to remain calm and to be patient, while the lesser ones suggesting that the stakeholders should simply ‘play the waiting game’ as the situation continues to unfold with official clarity still being a long ways off. The ongoing tug of war between the two sides clearly shows how the whole world of sports especially the high profile IPL can sometimes get mixed up with geopolitical issues and public emotions, even when the cricketing authorities are making every effort to uphold neutrality in the political discourse.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Squad Announcement Today: From Rishabh Pant’s Snub Fears To Mohammed Shami’s Big Return, Key Selection Talking Points

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 11:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciBCCI asks KKR releasebcci kkrBCCI KKR Mustafizur Rahmanbcci mustafizur rahmanhome-hero-pos-1KKRMustafizur Rahman IPL row

RELATED News

Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Amid KKR’s Mustafizur Rahman’s Controversy, BCCI Greenlights India’s Tour Of Bangladesh, Check Revised Schedule Here

Erling Haaland Surprises Shubman Gill With Signed Boots; Video Goes Viral As Fans Call It ‘The Ultimate Sports Crossover’

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Be Back In Action? Check All Details Of His Next Match

LATEST NEWS

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2026: PM Modi Honors Iconic Reformer, Her Quotes and Teachings Still Inspire India

Ananda Comes Onboard as Co-Presenting Sponsor for the New Season of MasterChef India

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

The International Awards Forum™ (TIAF Awards™) Unveils International Awards Summit 2026 in India and Abroad

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Board Issues Strict Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students | Check Here

“Who Ran This Campaign, Tried To Organise A Strike”: Sanjeev Bikhchandani Backs Zomato Owner Deepinder Goyal, Takes a Dig at Raghav Chadha Amid Gig Worker Strike Debate

WATCH | Nepal’s Buddha Air Flight Skids Off Runway, 55 Onboard Escape Narrowly

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh
BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh
BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh
BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

QUICK LINKS