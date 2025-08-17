LIVE TV
Home > World > INS Tamal Bolsters India-Italy Defence Strategic Ties: Here’s All You Need To Know

According to the release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the port call formed part of INS Tamal's return voyage to India and featured extensive naval and diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation.

INS Tamal concludes port call at Naples
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 17, 2025 14:58:45 IST

The Indian Navy’s latest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, concluded a successful three-day port call at Naples, Italy, from August 13 to 16, reinforcing the rapidly growing India-Italy Strategic Partnership, which was formally elevated in 2023, a release stated on Sunday.

According to the release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the port call formed part of INS Tamal’s return voyage to India and featured extensive naval and diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation.

Ahead of entering port, INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s newly commissioned Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) ITS Trieste.

The PASSEX featured a series of coordinated naval operations, including communication drills, complex manoeuvres, helicopter flying exercises, and sea rider exchanges, culminating in a ceremonial steam past.

During the port stay, the ship’s crew engaged in bilateral discussions, professional exchanges, and high-level meetings with Italian military and civil authorities.

The Commanding Officer of INS Tamal called on Vice Admiral Pierpaolo Budri, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy’s Logistics Command, and Deputy Mayor of Naples, Laura Lieto.

Discussions focused on joint initiatives under the India-Italy Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, the release stated.

In a highlight of the visit, INS Tamal and the Indian Embassy in Rome hosted a cultural evening onboard, attended by officials from the Italian Navy, local government, UN agencies based in Italy, and representatives from the Italian defence industry.

The Ambassador of India to Italy, Vani Rao, also joined the celebrations, interacting with the ship’s officers and crew.

On August 15, a ceremonial parade was conducted aboard INS Tamal to mark the 79th Independence Day of India, with the crew also participating in the official celebrations held at the Embassy of India in Rome, reflecting the symbolic and strategic significance of the port visit.

The port call reflected the importance India attaches to its relations with Italy and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations, and also provided an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and pursue further opportunities for joint engagement.

Following its departure from Naples on August 16, INS Tamal will continue its return passage to India, with scheduled port calls at other European and Asian countries.

With inputs from ANI

Tags: indian navyINS Tamalitaly

