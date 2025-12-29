LIVE TV
Interpol Arrests 85 Fugitives As Part Of Wider Operation, Conducts Operations Across Latin America, The Caribbean, and Europe

Interpol Arrests 85 Fugitives As Part Of Wider Operation, Conducts Operations Across Latin America, The Caribbean, and Europe

INTERPOL arrested 85 globally wanted fugitives across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe during a six-month operation under Red Notices, targeting violent and organised crime networks. The multinational crackdown disrupted major drug trafficking, money laundering and transnational gangs, with more arrests expected as investigations continue.

Interpol arrests 85 fugitives as part of a wider operation. (Image: Representational photo)
Interpol arrests 85 fugitives as part of a wider operation. (Image: Representational photo)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: December 29, 2025 17:29:58 IST

Interpol Arrests 85 Fugitives As Part Of Wider Operation, Conducts Operations Across Latin America, The Caribbean, and Europe

Interpol has arrested 85 people wanted globally as part of its international fugitive operation. This operation was conducted across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe under ‘INTERPOL Red Notices’. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues to unearth a wider criminal network.

The six-month campaign running from June to November brought together investigators from 17 countries to share real-time intelligence and target 184 high-priority cases.  The operation was conducted under INTERPOL’s support to EL PACCTO 2.0, an initiative seeking to establish a permanent international network of fugitive investigators. This is funded by the European Union (Directorate-General for International Partnership).

This initiative enables joint investigations through interregional police cooperation and standardised information exchange on some of the world’s most wanted suspects. 

INTERPOL’s Fugitive Investigative Support unit and participating countries met in El Salvador and Ecuador in June and November to identify the most dangerous fugitives wanted for violent crimes or linked to transnational organised crime. 

Operational highlights 

  • In Spain, Lissette Ysabel Rojas Guevara, one of Chile’s most wanted and allegedly linked to the organised crime group Tren de Aragua, was detained in connection with a USD 150 million cryptocurrency fraud scheme used to launder proceeds from drug trafficking and extortion across Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and the Iberian Peninsula.
  • In Portugal, authorities arrested Brazilian national Daniel Zago, allegedly linked to the organised crime group Primeiro Comando da Capital (known as PCC), disrupting a key cocaine trafficking corridor from São Paulo to Europe.
  • In the United Arab Emirates, Albanian national Dritan Gjika was arrested over alleged cocaine shipments from Ecuador, concealed as banana exports.
  • In Ecuador, Lithuanian fugitive LG, wanted by their authorities for drug trafficking, was detained following coordination between local police and INTERPOL’s Fugitive Investigative Support unit.
  • In Chile, authorities arrested nine fugitives after joining the INTERPOL support to the EL PACCTO 2.0 project in June 2025, including four Chilean nationals wanted domestically and five wanted by other countries.
  • Following coordinated action across the regions involved, law enforcement targeted the international criminal gang MS-13, Albanian organised crime factions, and the Comandos de las Fronteras’ armed criminal network. Between June and December 2025, four fugitives linked to Tren de Aragua were arrested in Colombia and Spain. Additional arrests are expected as investigations continue.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:26 PM IST
