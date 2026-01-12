Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Iran has communicated through its official channels that the reports regarding the arrest of Indian citizens during the unrest in the country are unfounded and that the Iranian ambassador has called the claims “fake news.” Posts on social media suggested that the Iranian police took 16 foreigners, 10 Afghans, and 6 Indians into custody along with locals for inciting riots in the city of Abadan, located in the Khuzestan province. The ambassador, Mohammad Fathali, insisted on the use of “reliable sources” and branded the narrative as foreign disinformation in the context of the rial’s devaluation and protests throughout the country.

Origins of the Rumor

Unverified X posts implicated a network behind the destruction in protests that started on December 28, 2025, due to economic hardships and later turned to anti-government fervor. The Indian government did not confirm the reports; the Ministry of External Affairs travel advisory on Iran mentions only general safety precautions, without reference to any detention. This is the second denial of Indian nationals in recent months, after tensions involving Israel and the U.S. in June 2025.

Context of Protests

HRANA reported over 2,600 detainees, while the number of victims in crackdowns with live-fire and blackouts has reached 538. Tehran blames outside “terrorists,” showing forced confessions, while Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, calls the demonstrators “rioters.” Reza Pahlavi is exiled and uses pre-1979 nostalgia to rally support.

Fact-Check Ruling

False: No proof from Iranian state media, embassy, or Indian authorities validates Indian arrests.

Trend: Unconfirmed reports of a similar nature also came up for Afghans and alleged Israeli agents amidst the violence.

Aim: Probably enhances the chaos narrative to the extent that the regime feels justified to suppress with threats of intervention, such as Trump’s.

Recommendation: Indians in Iran (estimated to be 10,000) need to be careful; no indication of evacuations.

Amidst NATO discontent, Frederiksen’s caution reverberates, but India quietly keeps an eye on energy routes. In the information wars of blackout periods, verification remains the key factor.