LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Iran has denied reports of Indian nationals being arrested during ongoing protests, with its ambassador calling the claims fake. No confirmation has come from Iranian or Indian authorities.

Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 12, 2026 02:19:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Iran has communicated through its official channels that the reports regarding the arrest of Indian citizens during the unrest in the country are unfounded and that the Iranian ambassador has called the claims “fake news.” Posts on social media suggested that the Iranian police took 16 foreigners, 10 Afghans, and 6 Indians into custody along with locals for inciting riots in the city of Abadan, located in the Khuzestan province. The ambassador, Mohammad Fathali, insisted on the use of “reliable sources” and branded the narrative as foreign disinformation in the context of the rial’s devaluation and protests throughout the country. 

You Might Be Interested In

Origins of the Rumor

Unverified X posts implicated a network behind the destruction in protests that started on December 28, 2025, due to economic hardships and later turned to anti-government fervor. The Indian government did not confirm the reports; the Ministry of External Affairs travel advisory on Iran mentions only general safety precautions, without reference to any detention. This is the second denial of Indian nationals in recent months, after tensions involving Israel and the U.S. in June 2025. 

Context of Protests

HRANA reported over 2,600 detainees, while the number of victims in crackdowns with live-fire and blackouts has reached 538. Tehran blames outside “terrorists,” showing forced confessions, while Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, calls the demonstrators “rioters.” Reza Pahlavi is exiled and uses pre-1979 nostalgia to rally support. 

You Might Be Interested In

Fact-Check Ruling

  • False: No proof from Iranian state media, embassy, or Indian authorities validates Indian arrests. 
  • Trend: Unconfirmed reports of a similar nature also came up for Afghans and alleged Israeli agents amidst the violence. 
  • Aim: Probably enhances the chaos narrative to the extent that the regime feels justified to suppress with threats of intervention, such as Trump’s. 
  • Recommendation: Indians in Iran (estimated to be 10,000) need to be careful; no indication of evacuations. 

Amidst NATO discontent, Frederiksen’s caution reverberates, but India quietly keeps an eye on energy routes. In the information wars of blackout periods, verification remains the key factor.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abadan protestsfact check Iranfake news IranHRANA reportIndian arrests IranIndian nationals IranIran ambassadorIran protestsIran unrestMiddle East protests

RELATED News

Iran Protests Turn Deadly: 538 Killed Amid Crackdown, Internet Blackout, and Rising US Tensions

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along the International Border, LoC in Jammu And Kashmir

Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

LATEST NEWS

Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals’ Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

‘Please Educate Yourself’: Netizens Slam Sanjay Bangar After ‘Hindi Is The National Language’ Comment Sparks On-Air Spat With Varun Aaron During IND vs NZ ODI

India vs New Zealand: Fans React After ‘Goat’ Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 93

Will Marco Rubio Become Cuba’s President If US Takes Over? Trump’s ‘Sounds Good’ Response Sparks Speculation

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

India Plans Phone Security Overhaul, Seeks Source Code From Smartphone Makers; Faces Apple And Samsung Opposition

Pakistan: Islamabad Wedding Blast Kills Bride, Groom And Six Others, 12 Injured, Here’s What Really Happened

Karnataka vs Mumbai Live Streaming-Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 1st Quarterfinal: Date, Time & Venue and Details

Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests
Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests
Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests
Iran Ambassador Slams ‘Fake’ Reports of Indian Arrests During Protests

QUICK LINKS