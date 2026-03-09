Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

The UAE Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defence systems are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, as tensions across the Gulf region intensify.

In a statement, the ministry said the loud sounds heard in several parts of the country were caused by air defence operations intercepting aerial threats.

“The sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones,” the ministry said.

Authorities urged residents to remain cautious and strictly follow all safety and security instructions issued by officials.

Officials further clarified that the noises reported across multiple areas of the United Arab Emirates were linked to active defensive operations against aerial attacks.

According to the ministry, air defence units intercepted ballistic missiles while fighter jets engaged drones and loitering munitions approaching the country.

While confirming the interceptions, the alert did not disclose the exact locations where the operations were taking place. Authorities nevertheless advised all residents across the country to stay vigilant and comply with official safety guidance.

Saudi Arabia Issues Strong Warning to Iran

Amid the escalating war, Saudi Arabia issued a stern warning to Tehran on Monday, stating that Iran would be the “biggest loser” if it continues launching attacks on Arab states.

The warning came as regional tensions deepened following a series of missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries.

UAE President Speaks With Donald Trump

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Iranian attacks affecting the Gulf nation.

The discussion took place as the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region face increasing security threats linked to the ongoing conflict.

US Embassy Staff Ordered to Leave Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the United States has ordered embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia after Iran launched strikes on the kingdom.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that it had instructed non-essential personnel to evacuate due to security concerns.

In a travel advisory, the department stated that it had, “ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.”

Despite the evacuation order for certain staff, the department said Americans are currently being advised to “reconsider travel” to Saudi Arabia, rather than avoid all travel to the country.

Saudi Arabia has in recent years actively pursued stronger ties with US businesses and political leaders.

Iranian Missiles Target Gulf Infrastructure: Dubai, Riyadh Hit

The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf nations, has been heavily targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks as the regional war continues to expand.

Among the targets were key American diplomatic sites. The United States embassy in Kuwait was struck, while the United States consulate in Dubai was also targeted, along with other infrastructure in both countries.

Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iranian state television announced early Monday that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has been named his successor.

