Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

Air defence systems in the United Arab Emirates were activated after missiles and drones launched from Iran targeted Gulf nations, triggering loud explosions across several areas. Officials confirmed that defensive units intercepted ballistic missiles while fighter jets engaged incoming drones and loitering munitions.

UAE air defences intercept Iranian missiles and drones as Gulf tensions rise. Photos: X.
UAE air defences intercept Iranian missiles and drones as Gulf tensions rise. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 9, 2026 09:34:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

The UAE Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defence systems are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, as tensions across the Gulf region intensify.

In a statement, the ministry said the loud sounds heard in several parts of the country were caused by air defence operations intercepting aerial threats.

“The sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones,” the ministry said.

You Might Be Interested In

Authorities urged residents to remain cautious and strictly follow all safety and security instructions issued by officials.

UAE Air Defence Systems Intercept Ballistic Missiles, Drones From Iran

Officials further clarified that the noises reported across multiple areas of the United Arab Emirates were linked to active defensive operations against aerial attacks.

According to the ministry, air defence units intercepted ballistic missiles while fighter jets engaged drones and loitering munitions approaching the country.

While confirming the interceptions, the alert did not disclose the exact locations where the operations were taking place. Authorities nevertheless advised all residents across the country to stay vigilant and comply with official safety guidance.

Saudi Arabia Issues Strong Warning to Iran

Amid the escalating war, Saudi Arabia issued a stern warning to Tehran on Monday, stating that Iran would be the “biggest loser” if it continues launching attacks on Arab states.

The warning came as regional tensions deepened following a series of missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries.

UAE President Speaks With Donald Trump

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Iranian attacks affecting the Gulf nation.

The discussion took place as the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region face increasing security threats linked to the ongoing conflict.

US Embassy Staff Ordered to Leave Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the United States has ordered embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia after Iran launched strikes on the kingdom.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that it had instructed non-essential personnel to evacuate due to security concerns.

In a travel advisory, the department stated that it had, “ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.”

Despite the evacuation order for certain staff, the department said Americans are currently being advised to “reconsider travel” to Saudi Arabia, rather than avoid all travel to the country.

Saudi Arabia has in recent years actively pursued stronger ties with US businesses and political leaders.

Iranian Missiles Target Gulf Infrastructure: Dubai, Riyadh Hit

The United Arab Emirates, along with other Gulf nations, has been heavily targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks as the regional war continues to expand.

Among the targets were key American diplomatic sites. The United States embassy in Kuwait was struck, while the United States consulate in Dubai was also targeted, along with other infrastructure in both countries.

Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iranian state television announced early Monday that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has been named his successor.

Also Read: Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai newsGulfhome-hero-pos-3Iran newsIran US WarMiddle East Warsaudi arabia newsuae news

RELATED News

Indian Embassy In Riyadh Says ‘No Indian Fatality’ In Saudi Arabia Projectile Strike Amid Israel-Iran-US War, Calls It A ‘Matter of Relief’

Is Vladimir Putin Seriously Ill? Russian President’s Speech Halted After Violent Coughing Fit, Leaked Clip Raises Health Fears | WATCH

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

LATEST NEWS

Not Safe Even In A Hospital: Man Searching For Ex-Girlfriend Throws Acid On Wrong Woman In Gurugram, Leaves Her Critically Injured, Face And Neck Burnt

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Gautam Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Win to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar, and Jay Shah | Watch Video

University Of Chicago Honors Prof. Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian With Alumni Award For Professional Achievement

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 9 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

Air India, AI Express To Continue Scheduled Services To And From Jeddah, Muscat; 32 Ad-Hoc Non-Scheduled Flights To UAE To Be Operated

Dozens of Trains Cancelled After Fire Breaks Out Near Glasgow Central Station; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran
Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran
Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran
Iran Attacks UAE, Saudi: Missiles, Drones Intercepted As United Arab Emirates Activates Air Defence, Riyadh Warns Tehran

QUICK LINKS