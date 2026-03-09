Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran’s Supreme Leader by the country’s clerical establishment following his father’s death in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran. The announcement was made on Sunday by the powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts.

In a formal statement, the Assembly of Experts confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, had been selected as the new head of Iran’s political and religious system.

“By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the assembly said.

The decision came just eight days after the death of Ali Khamenei, 86, who was killed during US-Israeli strikes on his Tehran compound as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Donald Trump Criticises Appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Donald Trump, who dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as a “lightweight” and said his elevation would not end the conflict with Iran.

Speaking to Axios, Trump criticised Iranian leaders considering Mojtaba for the role.

“They are wasting their time,” the president said.

“Khamenei’s son is a lightweight.”

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

Trump also told ABC News that any new leadership in Iran would struggle to remain in power without US backing.

“Nobody will take over Iran unless I’m consulted first,” he said, adding that a new leader “is not going to last long” without his approval.

According to reports, Mojtaba Khamenei himself was wounded during an Israeli airstrike. The attack also reportedly killed his wife, Zahra Haddad‑Adel, who came from a prominent political family closely associated with Iran’s clerical establishment.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Little is publicly known about Mojtaba Khamenei. The second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei has largely remained out of the public eye and rarely speaks publicly or leads Friday prayers.

He is considered a hardline conservative and served in the Habib Battalion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. His service helped him build close ties with members of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), many of whom now occupy influential positions within the country.

Mojtaba has also been linked to the violent suppression of protests in Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei Education, Career

Unlike his father, who was known as an intellectual, a student of Persian poetry and a powerful orator before becoming supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei does not command a similar reputation within the country.

Although he studied in the holy city of Qom, he has remained a mid-ranking cleric rather than achieving the senior rank of ayatollah.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Impotent?

Diplomatic leaks published by WikiLeaks in the late 2000s revealed details about Mojtaba Khamenei’s medical history. According to the cables, he was treated for severe impotence and required multiple hospital visits in London.

The cables said he received treatment at both the Wellington Hospital and the Cromwell Hospital after experiencing difficulty conceiving with his wife.

Reports indicate he visited the clinics at least four times, including one stay lasting two months before his wife became pregnant.

“Mojtaba was expected by his family to produce children quickly, but needed a fourth visit to the UK for medical treatment; after a stay of two months, his wife became pregnant,” the diplomatic cable stated.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Zahra Haddad-Adel?

According to Euronews, Mojtaba Khamenei married Zahra Haddad-Adel in 1999. She was the daughter of prominent conservative politician and former Iranian Parliament speaker Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel.

Observers viewed the marriage as a strategic alliance between the office of the supreme leader and a conservative technocratic faction within Iran’s political system.

During that period, Haddad-Adel was consolidating his influence and emerging as a key figure within Iran’s conservative movement.

According to reports, Zahra Haddad-Adel was killed in the same joint US-Israel airstrike that killed her father-in-law, Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei Family, Net Worth

The couple had three children together, though very little information about them has been made public.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s exact personal wealth remains unclear. However, reports suggest he oversees a vast investment network.

A report by Bloomberg indicated that his financial interests may include Swiss bank accounts as well as a British luxury property worth more than $138 million.

According to the report, a complex network of companies and financial intermediaries has channelled funds into high-end real estate across Europe, the Gulf and North America.

The properties reportedly include luxury homes in London and hotels in Germany and Spain. Some homes are believed to be located on London’s exclusive Bishops Avenue, often referred to as “Billionaires’ Row”, with individual properties purchased for tens of millions of euros.

Despite these reports, Iran’s state media portrays the supreme leader’s family as living modest and devout lives.

