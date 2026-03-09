Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir ali khamenei February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Mojtaba Khamenei has been named as the country’s new supreme leader following the death of Iran’s long-time leader, Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israel strike. Iran’s powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts, announced that Mojtaba will become the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran’s Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei’s death in US-Israel strike. Photos: X.
Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran’s Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei’s death in US-Israel strike. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 9, 2026 08:21:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran’s Supreme Leader by the country’s clerical establishment following his father’s death in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran. The announcement was made on Sunday by the powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts.

In a formal statement, the Assembly of Experts confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, had been selected as the new head of Iran’s political and religious system.

“By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the assembly said.

You Might Be Interested In

The decision came just eight days after the death of Ali Khamenei, 86, who was killed during US-Israeli strikes on his Tehran compound as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Donald Trump Criticises Appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Donald Trump, who dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as a “lightweight” and said his elevation would not end the conflict with Iran.

Speaking to Axios, Trump criticised Iranian leaders considering Mojtaba for the role.

“They are wasting their time,” the president said.

“Khamenei’s son is a lightweight.”

Also Read: Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

Trump also told ABC News that any new leadership in Iran would struggle to remain in power without US backing.

“Nobody will take over Iran unless I’m consulted first,” he said, adding that a new leader “is not going to last long” without his approval.

According to reports, Mojtaba Khamenei himself was wounded during an Israeli airstrike. The attack also reportedly killed his wife, Zahra Haddad‑Adel, who came from a prominent political family closely associated with Iran’s clerical establishment.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Little is publicly known about Mojtaba Khamenei. The second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei has largely remained out of the public eye and rarely speaks publicly or leads Friday prayers.

He is considered a hardline conservative and served in the Habib Battalion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. His service helped him build close ties with members of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), many of whom now occupy influential positions within the country.

Mojtaba has also been linked to the violent suppression of protests in Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei Education, Career

Unlike his father, who was known as an intellectual, a student of Persian poetry and a powerful orator before becoming supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei does not command a similar reputation within the country.

Although he studied in the holy city of Qom, he has remained a mid-ranking cleric rather than achieving the senior rank of ayatollah.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Impotent?

Diplomatic leaks published by WikiLeaks in the late 2000s revealed details about Mojtaba Khamenei’s medical history. According to the cables, he was treated for severe impotence and required multiple hospital visits in London.

The cables said he received treatment at both the Wellington Hospital and the Cromwell Hospital after experiencing difficulty conceiving with his wife.

Reports indicate he visited the clinics at least four times, including one stay lasting two months before his wife became pregnant.

“Mojtaba was expected by his family to produce children quickly, but needed a fourth visit to the UK for medical treatment; after a stay of two months, his wife became pregnant,” the diplomatic cable stated.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Zahra Haddad-Adel?

According to Euronews, Mojtaba Khamenei married Zahra Haddad-Adel in 1999. She was the daughter of prominent conservative politician and former Iranian Parliament speaker Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel.

Observers viewed the marriage as a strategic alliance between the office of the supreme leader and a conservative technocratic faction within Iran’s political system.

During that period, Haddad-Adel was consolidating his influence and emerging as a key figure within Iran’s conservative movement.

According to reports, Zahra Haddad-Adel was killed in the same joint US-Israel airstrike that killed her father-in-law, Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei Family, Net Worth

The couple had three children together, though very little information about them has been made public.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s exact personal wealth remains unclear. However, reports suggest he oversees a vast investment network.

A report by Bloomberg indicated that his financial interests may include Swiss bank accounts as well as a British luxury property worth more than $138 million.

According to the report, a complex network of companies and financial intermediaries has channelled funds into high-end real estate across Europe, the Gulf and North America.

The properties reportedly include luxury homes in London and hotels in Germany and Spain. Some homes are believed to be located on London’s exclusive Bishops Avenue, often referred to as “Billionaires’ Row”, with individual properties purchased for tens of millions of euros.

Despite these reports, Iran’s state media portrays the supreme leader’s family as living modest and devout lives.

Also Read: Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 8:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khameneidonald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US Wariran war newsmojtaba khameneiWorld news

RELATED News

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

Air India, AI Express To Continue Scheduled Services To And From Jeddah, Muscat; 32 Ad-Hoc Non-Scheduled Flights To UAE To Be Operated

Dozens of Trains Cancelled After Fire Breaks Out Near Glasgow Central Station; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 9 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal’s Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi’s Murder

Indian Airlines Cancel 279 International Flights Amid Middle East War – Check Out Your Flight Status Inside

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Kansas City Airport Evacuated: What Caused The Sudden Evacuation Of Travelers And Staff? Here’s What We Know

Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar For Support During Tough Times After T20 World Cup 2026 Glory

IND vs NZ: India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records

US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son Of Ali Khamenei Now Iran’s Supreme Leader – Wife, Impotency Reports, $138M London Property – Know All About The Secretive Cleric Close To IRGC

QUICK LINKS