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Home > World News > Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad

Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad

Iran’s 44-day internet blackout becomes longest ever as Islamabad peace talks fail, deepening mistrust and worsening economic impact.

Iran’s 44-day internet blackout becomes longest ever as Islamabad peace talks fail. (Photo: AI)
Iran’s 44-day internet blackout becomes longest ever as Islamabad peace talks fail. (Photo: AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 12, 2026 17:47:21 IST

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Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad

Islamabad peace talks failed. Amidst the stalling of high-level peace talks between Tehran and Washington, Iran continues to endure severe digital isolation as the nationwide internet blackout reached its 44th day on Sunday.

As per the data provided by internet watchdog NetBlocks, the ongoing disruption has now surpassed all previous global benchmarks for connectivity interference.

Earlier this month, the monitor officially classified the current situation as the longest nationwide internet shutdown ever recorded in a sovereign state.

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Highlighting the severe fallout of this policy, NetBlocks stated on social media platform X that the “human and economic impacts of the extended censorship measure continue to pile up, breaking global records for shutdowns in a connected society.”

The blackout was initiated by the Iranian regime shortly after the first military strikes by the United States and Israel against the country. Since the onset of that kinetic conflict, authorities have maintained a near-total block on external digital access for the population.

This current period of enforced offline status follows a similar pattern of digital suppression seen earlier this year. In January, the country was subjected to a weeks-long internet blackout implemented by the government in response to a wave of nationwide anti-regime protests.

Parallel to this domestic crackdown, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has broken his silence following the culmination of high-stakes diplomatic discussions held in the Pakistani capital.

Expressing a lack of confidence in his negotiating partners, Ghalibaf noted that he had emphasised before the dialogue began that “we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side.”

Reflecting on the outcome, the Speaker remarked that “the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.”

However, he expressed gratitude towards the host nation, stating, “I am also grateful for the efforts of our friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, in facilitating the process of these negotiations, and I send my regards to the people of Pakistan.”

Providing further context, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed the engagement with US officials marked the longest round of negotiations over the past year, lasting approximately “twenty-four or twenty-five hours” through a Pakistani mediator.

Baqaei maintained that “diplomacy never ends” and remains a tool to protect national interests, even in an atmosphere defined by “mistrust, suspicion, and doubt” following forty days of “imposed war.”

The spokesperson further noted that military aggression by the American side and the “Zionist regime” twice in nine months made a breakthrough unrealistic due to the “complexity of the issues and the complexity of the circumstances.”

He revealed the agenda had expanded to include the “Strait of Hormuz issue or the region,” and while some progress was made on a ten-point proposal, friction over “key issues” prevented a final agreement.

Baqaei joined Ghalibaf in thanking Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for their “tremendous efforts” and “excellent hospitality.”

These developments coincide with US President Donald Trump sharing an article suggesting a potential naval blockade against Iran, as both nations remain deadlocked over Tehran’s nuclear programme and strategic maritime control.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Iran-US Ceasefire Talks Stalemate: “Respect Iran’s Dignity and Sovereignty,” Tehran Sends Strong Message as Negotiations Collapse—Is a Deal Still Possible?

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Tags: iranIran 44 day shutdownIran internet blackoutIslamabad talksNetBlocks Iranus iran newsUS Iran talks

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Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad
Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad
Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad
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