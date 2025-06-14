Iran Launches New Missile Barrage At Israel: Tel Aviv Retaliates With Fuel Depot Strikes

In a major escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, Iran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Israel late Saturday night. In retaliation, the Israeli military struck fuel depots and other strategic targets across Iran, including a natural gas processing plant, marking a sharp intensification of the ongoing confrontation between the two arch-rivals.

The conflict, now in its second consecutive day of direct attacks, erupted after Israel initiated strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure earlier this week. Iranian military authorities, via state media, confirmed Saturday’s launch as part of Operation “Honest Promise 3”, a campaign they say is a direct response to Israeli aggression.

Civilian and Military Casualties Reported on Both Sides

According to Israeli authorities, residential buildings were struck during Iran’s missile barrage, injuring at least 14 people. Rescue and fire services were quickly deployed to the impacted zones, with Tel Aviv among the areas where explosions were reported shortly before midnight.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed that multiple explosions were heard in eastern and western parts of Tehran. Reuters reported that an Israeli drone strike caused a “strong explosion” at Iran’s Shaharan natural-gas processing plant, along with damage to at least one more fuel depot. Iran has claimed its attacks targeted key Israeli military positions, though those claims have not yet been verified by Israeli officials.

Earlier, the Israeli government reported that three civilians were killed and over 170 wounded in the first wave of Iranian attacks late Friday into Saturday. Iran, in turn, claims that at least 30 military personnel and one Red Crescent member were killed in Israeli airstrikes on East Azerbaijan province, as reported by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Netanyahu: “What They Have Felt Is Just the Beginning”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation in a video message late Saturday, stating that the current Israeli military operations have “set Iran’s nuclear program back, possibly by years.” He warned that harsher retaliations are imminent: “We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs’ regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days,” he said.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that interception systems were fully operational during Saturday’s missile launches. Sirens were activated in multiple cities including Jerusalem and Haifa, with the public instructed to take shelter. Shortly after the one-hour-long attack subsided, Israeli authorities allowed civilians to exit shelters and temporarily eased siren alerts.

Despite the brief respite, the Israeli military cautioned that Iran still possesses a powerful missile arsenal, stating: “At this hour, we are striking Iran. The Iranian attacks are not behind us.”

Regional and International Fallout

In a significant diplomatic development, Oman announced the cancellation of scheduled Iran-U.S. nuclear talks that were to be held in Muscat. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi stated on X:“The Iran-U.S. talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has also confirmed that it will no longer pursue nuclear deal negotiations with Iran in the current climate, further dashing hopes for diplomatic de-escalation.

Iran Mourns Top Leader’s Death Amid Crisis

In a related development, Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and former national security chief, died in hospital, according to Iranian media. His death comes a day after Israeli airstrikes rocked various parts of Iran. Shamkhani had played a key role in Iran’s diplomatic engagements, including recent rapprochement efforts with Saudi Arabia mediated by China.

Outlook: Tensions Likely to Escalate

With heavy casualties on both sides and no signs of de-escalation, fears of a broader regional conflict are mounting. International observers have called for restraint, but both Iran and Israel appear determined to continue their military campaigns.

As of Sunday morning, the Israeli military continues to target Iranian military infrastructure, and Iranian state TV warns of potential further retaliation. The situation remains volatile, with residents in affected regions bracing for what could be a prolonged and devastating conflict.

