Putin Calls Trump On Birthday, Both Urge End To Escalating Israel-Iran War

In a dramatic turn of diplomacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a birthday call to U.S President Donald Trump on Saturday, during which the two leaders agreed that the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran must come to an end. The conversation, described by Trump as “lengthy and substantive,” touched on escalating tensions in the Middle East, prisoner swaps in Russia-Ukraine, and the future of diplomacy in a divided world.

The call, which lasted approximately one hour, was first disclosed by Trump in a post on his social media platform, TruthSocial. “President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length,” Trump wrote.

Trump and Putin Urge an End to Israel-Iran Hostilities

Trump emphasized that both he and Putin shared a mutual desire to de-escalate the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran, calling for an immediate cessation of violence. “He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end,” Trump added, noting that while Russia’s war in Ukraine was discussed briefly, a deeper conversation on that matter would follow “next week.”

The call comes amid one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the Middle East in years. Israel launched a large-scale air offensive dubbed Operation Rising Lion earlier this week, striking deep into Iranian territory and reportedly killing high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

In response, Iran launched missile strikes targeting Tel Aviv, vowing revenge and threatening to expand its retaliation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday pledged to “act forcefully” in response to what he called an “unprovoked act of war” by Israel.

UK’s Keir Starmer Also Calls for Dialogue

Echoing the calls for restraint, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reportedly spoke with Donald Trump as well, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and dialogue. A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that both leaders agreed “the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel should be resolved peacefully, without further loss of life.”

With the international community on edge, fears are mounting over a full-scale regional war, particularly if Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups enter the conflict. The recent violence has already prompted the cancellation of a sixth round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, according to mediator Oman.

Israel Says Nuclear Threat Near ‘Point of No Return’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the controversial strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, saying that intelligence reports indicated Iran’s nuclear program was nearing a “point of no return.” Netanyahu stated, “We acted decisively and defensively. This operation was necessary to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

Iran, on the other hand, accuses Israel of blatant aggression and says it reserves the right to respond with equal or greater force. The situation remains volatile, with both nations on high military alert and concerns growing over a broader geopolitical fallout.

Trump Signals Shift in Tone on Global Diplomacy

Donald Trump, widely expected to be inaugurated again in January 2025 after his reelection, has used recent public statements to signal a return to his brand of personal diplomacy. His call with Putin, though informal, may foreshadow efforts to mediate global conflicts once he assumes office. Trump hinted at more discussions with Putin regarding Ukraine and said “large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged immediately,” referring to ongoing Russia-Ukraine prisoner swaps.

Global Pressure Mounts for Ceasefire

As casualties rise and the threat of a wider war looms, world leaders are urging both Israel and Iran to return to the negotiating table. The United Nations Security Council is expected to convene an emergency meeting early next week, while the European Union and Arab League have also called for immediate ceasefires and humanitarian corridors.

The Putin-Trump call, though symbolic, marks a rare moment of consensus among global powers that the Israel-Iran conflict has spiraled out of control. Whether this alignment leads to any tangible de-escalation remains to be seen.

