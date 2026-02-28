What Is ‘Lion’s Roar’, ‘Operation Epic Fury’ & ‘Fateh Khyber’? Inside The Powerful War Names Chosen By Israel, US And Iran

The United States and Israel carried out coordinated military strikes on Iran on Saturday, targeting Tehran and other cities in what both governments described as decisive action against perceived threats. The attacks reportedly struck areas near the offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. However, the 86-year-old leader was not present in Tehran at the time and had already been moved to a secure location during the bombardment.

Israel Names Operation Lion’s Roar

Israel has named its offensive against Iran Lion’s Roar, a title personally chosen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had initially assigned a different internal name to the strikes.

The name carries symbolic weight and deliberately references Israel’s previous operation against Iran in June 2025, which was called “Rising Lion.” Netanyahu opted for a title that more clearly invoked the earlier campaign.

Pentagon Calls US Operation In Iran As Epic Fury

The Pentagon confirmed that the American military campaign against Iran has been named Epic Fury.

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation hours after Israel described its own action as “pre-emptive” air strikes on Tehran. In a televised speech, Trump confirmed that American forces had initiated what he termed “major combat operations in Iran.”

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said.

He framed the strikes as a direct response to what he described as imminent threats from Tehran and accused the Iranian government of waging a decades-long campaign against American interests and personnel.

“We’re not going to put up with it any longer,” he added.

Iran Responds With Fateh Khyber Missile Operation

In response, Iran has reportedly launched the first wave of ballistic missiles toward Israel under an operation named “Fateh Khyber.”

According to Iranian media reports, between 30 and 75 missiles were fired toward Israeli territory hours after the joint US-Israeli strikes.

Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel as officials confirmed that at least one Iranian missile was headed toward the country. The Israeli military stated that its air defence systems were actively working to intercept incoming projectiles.

“A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

