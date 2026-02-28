The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, with multiple blasts reported in Tehran and Isfahan following weeks of significant American military buildup in the Middle East. More than 30 sites across the country were reportedly targeted at the same time, including the Iranian president’s residence, the Supreme Leader’s office, and several key government facilities.

Explosions were also reported in eastern and northern Tehran, areas where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is believed to reside. According to Reuters, Khamenei was moved to a secure location. Iranian authorities have vowed severe retaliation in response to the attacks.

“In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advanced instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces,” the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian?

Masoud Pezeshkian is a reformist leader and heart surgeon who won Iran’s snap presidential election on July 5, 2024. Born in 1954 in Mahabad, located in West Azerbaijan province, he grew up in a religious household. After completing his early education locally, he began his military service in 1973, serving in Zabol in Sistan and Baluchistan province before finishing in 1975. He later pursued higher studies in medical sciences, enrolling at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences in 1976.

Pzeshkian previously served as the first deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament from 2016 to 202 and also led the Zeri Caucus. Azeris, primarily based in north-western Iran, are the country’s second-largest ethnic group after Persians. With an Azeri father and a Kurdish mother, Pezeshkian has garnered backing from both countries.

Israel Halts Public Activities After Pre-Emptive Strike on Iran

Following Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, the military imposed a ban on educational institutions, public gathering and most workplaces, while allowing essential services to continue operating.

The latest action comes just months after Israel and Iran fought a 12-day aerial battle in June, one of their most direct confrontations in years. The renewed escalation also follows repeated warnings from both Israel and the United States that military operations could resume if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile development.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Strain as Military Tensions Escalate

The US. military did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the strike. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump cautioned that “really bad things” could unfold if Tehran failed to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme. The latest attack comes amid a noticeable build-up of military forces across the oil-rich Middle East.

Washington and Tehran had held a third round of negotiations in Switzerland on Thursday in an effort to break the deadlock.