LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit

Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit

More than 30 sites across the country were reportedly targeted at the same time, including the Iranian president’s residence, the Supreme Leader’s office, and several key government facilities.

Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit. Photos: X
Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 28, 2026 14:33:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, with multiple blasts reported in Tehran and Isfahan following weeks of significant American military buildup in the Middle East. More than 30 sites across the country were reportedly targeted at the same time, including the Iranian president’s residence, the Supreme Leader’s office, and several key government facilities. 

Explosions were also reported in eastern and northern Tehran, areas where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is believed to reside. According to Reuters, Khamenei was moved to a secure location. Iranian authorities have vowed severe retaliation in response to the attacks. 

“In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advanced instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces,” the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

You Might Be Interested In

 Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian?

Masoud Pezeshkian is a reformist leader and heart surgeon who won Iran’s snap presidential election on July 5, 2024. Born in 1954 in Mahabad, located in West Azerbaijan province, he grew up in a religious household. After completing his early education locally, he began his military service in 1973, serving in Zabol in Sistan and Baluchistan province before finishing in 1975. He later pursued higher studies in medical sciences, enrolling at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences in 1976. 

Pzeshkian previously served as the first deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament from 2016 to 202 and also led the Zeri Caucus. Azeris, primarily based in north-western Iran, are the country’s second-largest ethnic group after Persians. With an Azeri father and a Kurdish mother, Pezeshkian has garnered backing from both countries. 

Israel Halts Public Activities After Pre-Emptive Strike on Iran

Following Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, the military imposed a ban on educational institutions, public gathering and most workplaces, while allowing essential services to continue operating. 

The latest action comes just months after Israel and Iran fought a 12-day aerial battle in June, one of their most direct confrontations in years. The renewed escalation also follows repeated warnings from both Israel and the United States that military operations could resume if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile development. 

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Strain as Military Tensions Escalate

The US. military did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the strike. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump cautioned that “really bad things” could unfold if Tehran failed to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme. The latest attack comes amid a noticeable build-up of military forces across the oil-rich Middle East. 

Washington and Tehran had held a third round of negotiations in Switzerland on Thursday in an effort to break the deadlock.  

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran attackiran israel newsIran newsiran us newsiran wariran war newsiran- israel wariran-israelisraelisrael attack iranisrael attacks iranisrael attacks iran todayisrael iran newsIsrael newsisrael vs iranisrael-iranisrael-iran wartehranus iran newsWorld news

RELATED News

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Iran Hits American Bases After US-Israel Bomb Tehran: Explosions Reported in Saudi, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan – What We Know So Far As Tensions Rise In Middle East

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, Feb 28: How US-Iran War Could Impact Gold-Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise Latest Rate

CMF Headphone Pro Review: Effective ANC, Tactile Controls, And 100-Hour Battery Life; How Do These Rs 6,999 Headphones Perform?

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit
Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit
Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit
Iran-Israel War: Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iran’s Reformist President Reportedly Targeted in Explosive Air Raids as 30+ Sites Hit

QUICK LINKS